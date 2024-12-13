Kia Delivers 400+ Units Of New Carnival In Just 2 Months, 3,500+ Bookings

New Kia Carnival Limousine variant is packed with upmarket features and technologies; waiting period exceeds six months with overwhelming response

Kia has successfully delivered 400 units of its all-new Carnival Limousine within two months of its market debut. With 3,350 bookings already secured, the premium MPV now has a waiting period exceeding six months. Offered in a single trim priced at Rs 63.9 lakh (ex-showroom), both available colour options have witnessed balanced demand according to the brand.

The Carnival Limousine builds on the legacy of its predecessor while setting new standards for luxury. Its highlight feature is the second-row powered relaxation seats with ventilation, heating, and leg support, ensuring top-notch passenger comfort. These premium amenities position the Carnival Limousine as a benchmark for opulence in its class.

Expressing his thoughts, Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, “We are thrilled to have delivered 400 units of the Carnival Limousine in just two months. This achievement reflects the unwavering trust our customers have in the Kia brand. With its unmatched blend of luxury and technology, we were confident that the new Carnival would resonate with India’s premium car buyers.”

The luxury MPV can be leased for Rs. 1.49 lakh per month too and is brought into the country via CBU route. The flexible leasing schemes allow buyers to select lease terms of two, three, four or five years. In addition, mileage plans are available with choices of 10,000 km, 15,000 km, and 20,000 km per year depending on the owner’s usage.

The new Kia Carnival comes with a slew of high-end equipment including a panoramic curved display that integrates a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a one-touch power sliding door, twin sunroofs, Level 2 ADAS with 33 features, multiple airbags and much more.

Looking ahead, Kia continues its expansion by preparing for the unveiling of the much-awaited Syros on December 19, 2024. The compact SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos and it will draw design inspiration from the global crop of Kia SUVs.