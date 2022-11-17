Kia Delivers 200 Units Of EV6, India-Specific EV Coming By 2025

Besides delivering 200 units of the EV6, Kia is planning to deliver more pending units of the electric crossover this year in India

Kia India has today announced that it has delivered 200 units of the EV6 flagship electric vehicle in the domestic market until now. The South Korean auto major has noted that the reception has been overwhelming and the volumes are twice that of what was initially planned as the brand planned to deliver 100 examples of the EV6 this calendar year.

Buoyed by its good initial reception, Kia has increased the total allocation of the electric crossover this year. It is also intending to complete pending deliveries within 2022 itself. The Kia EV6 made its local debut by the middle of this year and its deliveries only began in September. Even before the launch, the EV6 gained 355 reservations across India.

Kia is planning to deliver additional units to the consumers in the coming days. Speaking of the success, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “The EV6 is considered to be amongst the most sophisticated products by Kia ever and is a demonstration of our technological prowess and capabilities.”

The EV6 is the first Kia model to sit on the dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) architecture. It has an ARAI-certified claimed driving range of up to 528 km on a single charge. The company has also said that it is working towards developing charging infrastructure in the country and as part of the EV roadmap, an India-centric EV will arrive by 2025.

The price for the Kia EV6 starts at Rs. 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and is available in a total of two models – RWD and AWD. It is equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The equipment list boasts a 12.3-inch curved touchscreen system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a Meridian-sourced sound system, three driving modes, adaptive cruise control, and so on.

The Kia EV6 is brought into the country via CBU route and its futuristic styling is based on the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. It measures 4,681 mm long, 1,778 mm wide, 1,544 mm tall and has a wheelbase length of 2,900 mm with a bootspace capacity of 520 litres.