Kia Dealerships Started Accepting Bookings For The Upcoming Sonet SUV

The Kia Sonet will have its official unveiling on 7th August, with launch following later during the festive season

Kia Motors is enjoying tremendous success in India, owing primarily to the Seltos. The South Korean carmaker has already achieved a cumulative sales figure of 1 lakh units in India, within just 11 months of launch! To expand on that success, the manufacturer will be adding the Sonet sub-4-metre SUV to its range soon.

Kia Sonet will be globally unveiled on 7th August 2020, and will launch in India in the following months, towards the end of the year. Even with the launch a fair distance away, there are a few dealerships across India that have already started accepting pre-orders for the Sonet. To book one for yourself, you’ll need to pay a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

Kia Sonet will be available with three engine options. The first one will be a 1.5-litre, turbocharged diesel motor, capable of generating a maximum power of 100 PS and a peak torque of 240 Nm. This engine also does duty on the Hyundai Venue, and will be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. Recent reports also suggest that there will be a diesel-automatic option available, but that can only be confirmed after the official spec sheet is revealed.

Other than the 1.5L diesel, the Sonet will also have two petrol powerplant options – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit, and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor – both shared with the Venue. The former will generate 83 PS and 113 Nm, and will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the latter will generate 120 PS and 172 Nm, and will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and a 7-speed DCT.

The Kia Sonet will be one of the most stylish-looking cars in the Indian market, with sharp LED headlights and taillights and the signature ‘Tiger nose’ front grille adding to its sportiness. The interior will also be quite sophisticated, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, premium Bose sound system, and a digital instrument cluster.

The expected price of the Kia Sonet ranges between Rs. 8 lakh and 13 lakh. Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and even the upcoming Nissan Magnite.