Kia Could Launch An Ertiga Rivalling MPV Sometime Next Year

Following the launch of the Sonet compact SUV in the coming months, Kia could debut another made-in-India product in early 2021

Kia Motors India will be investing about 54 million USD (Rs. 408 crores approximately) in its domestic production facility situated in Andhra Pradesh. This comes on the back of the whole automotive industry reeling under tough times for more than a couple of times as the social and economic conditions have taken a major dip due to the apparent reasons.

The new investment at Anantapur manufacturing plant was announced by Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kia Motors India during an event hosted by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The South Korean automaker has already impressed within a year of its market debut courtesy of the Seltos mid-size SUV that went on sale in August 2019.

The Seltos rose to fame in no time as it de-throned Hyundai Creta off its four-year reign at the top of the sales charts in its segment. However, the rivalry between both the SUVs will only intensify in the coming months as the second generation Creta is already up and running. Earlier this year, the Seltos helped Kia to become the third-largest carmaker in the country.

Its sales was enough to put the brand on top of the passenger UV sales table in March 2020 as well. Riding on the wave of momentum, Kia will be introducing another SUV in the second half of this year. Previewed through the Sonet concept, the sub-four-metre SUV will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

It will strengthen the domestic Kia lineup comprising of Seltos and Grand Carnival. Kia has been evaluating the launch of its flagship Telluride eight-seater SUV but it won’t arrive anytime soon while the speculations of the Soul being evaluated for India are also around. The Hyundai subsidiary intends to launch one new product every six months.

By early 2021, Kia expects to roll out its fourth product for India and its identity is yet unknown. While the rumour mill indicates that an Ertiga rivalling MPV is in the pipeline, it is to be seen whether it will be launched as the mystery fourth product or not.