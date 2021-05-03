Kia Considers Launching Electric Vehicle In India – Report

Kia is currently analysing what kind of electric vehicle could be launched in India as the segment is not being overlooked

A few days ago, Kia India introduced the updated Sonet and Seltos in the domestic market and expressed its intentions to expand into a new segment early next year. In a recent interview, Kia India’s Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Tae-Jin Park, shed some light on the matter as he reiterated the company’s focus on SUV and MPV segments.

He said, “we are looking at the feasibility of some kind of a MPV. So we are looking at that possibility and preparing,” The South Korean auto major has enjoyed tremendous success with the Sonet and Seltos within two years of its market debut and it also retails the Carnival in the premium space across three variants.

Kia will more likely introduce a seven-seater premium MPV codenamed KY in early 2022; positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta and more precisely in the realms of Mahindra Marazzo. Despite the resurgence of the health crisis, Kia is optimistic about the future as expanding its footprint, ramping up production and reducing waiting period are part of the agenda.

Uncertain over the global chain, if the semiconductor supply issues are resolved in the next two months, Kia will be able to increase its production by July and expects market recovery before this festive season. Eyeing towards the future, the brand is also considering an electric vehicle for India, as Park quoted saying,

“What I can say right now is that we are analysing what kind of an EV can be launched in this market”. He further stated that the EV has not been finalised yet but his brand is looking at the possibilities. This comes in the wake of global automakers making huge investments for future sustainability with electric mobility solutions.

Kia recently unveiled the EV6 as its first dedicated electric vehicle based on the E-GMP platform, shared with Hyundai. It has a claimed driving range of 500 km in a single charge and has faster charging capability, acceleration and top speed compared to the e-Niro and Soul EV. It must be noted that the parental brand Hyundai is working on an affordable EV for India.