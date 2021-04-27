Kia Confirms New Vehicle Launch In Early 2022; Likely MPV

The seven-seater Kia MPV based on the Seltos could compete directly against Mahindra Marazzo and it will likely be slotted between Ertiga and Innova Crysta

In a digital briefing, Kia Motors India has been officially renamed to Kia India and a number of announcements have been made including the launch of the updated Seltos and Sonet with the brand’s new logo and features along with variants rejig in May 2021. The South Korean auto major has become the fastest car manufacturer to reach 2.5 lakh unit sales milestone domestically.

To keep its momentum going, Kia has confirmed to be expanding its reach to almost 200 cities across the country with 350 touchpoints. In addition, the brand has said that it will strengthen its domestic lineup with the addition of a new vehicle by early 2022. The changes of it being the MPV, which has already been spotted testing, are high.

Internally codenamed the KY, it will be slotted below the Carnival and more crucially between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta in all probabilities. It will more likely act as a direct competitor to the Mahindra Marazzo and is based on the same architecture as the successfully running Seltos mid-size five-seater SUV.



The Kia KY will also be sold in international markets as evident from the spy shots released in its home market of Korea. The seven-seater MPV is expected to have an overall length of 4.5 metres and carry heavy local content to be priced competitively. Just as the Seltos, the people mover could be made available in an expansive range to appeal to a wide band of audience.

The test prototypes of the Kia KY indicate the presence of a boxy-looking silhouette, which is in line with the teaser graphic showcased at the event. Other highlights are wraparound headlamp cluster, LED Daytime Running Lights, new Kia logo, upright rear with large boot opening, 16-inch alloy wheels running on MRF Wanderer rubber, and tall pillars ensuring room for the occupants inside.



In a similar fashion to the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar, the Kia KY could be equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 159 PS and 192 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre turbo four-pot diesel used in the Seltos could be retained developing 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter AT could be offered.