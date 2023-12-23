Kia Compact Electric SUV To Challenge Tata Nexon.ev In 2025

Kia is gearing up for the electric revolution in the Indian car market, plotting the launch of a premium compact SUV to rival the likes of Tata Nexon.ev

In a recent interview, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer at Kia India, shared insights into the automaker’s ambitious plans for the Indian market, revealing their intention to venture into the compact electric SUV segment. Kia aims to take on the Tata Nexon.ev, signalling a strategic entry into the growing electric vehicle (EV) market in India.

Sohn emphasized that the upcoming compact electric SUV from Kia would not only rival existing electric offerings but also position itself as a more premium alternative. The focus will be on incorporating modern features and cutting-edge design, aligning with Kia’s commitment to delivering innovative and stylish vehicles.

While specific details about the new EV remain under wraps, industry speculations suggest two potential avenues for Kia’s entry into the electric compact SUV segment. One possibility is the introduction of an all-electric version of the popular Sonet model, offering a direct alternative to the Tata Nexon.ev. Another speculation revolves around Kia launching an entirely new electric SUV, possibly built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, akin to the EV6 and the upcoming EV9.

The decision to target the compact electric SUV market reflects Kia’s strategic response to the shifting dynamics of the Indian automotive landscape. With Tata Nexon.ev leading the mass-market EV segment, Kia aims to carve its niche and capture a piece of the pie, capitalising on the ongoing electric mobility revolution in India.

While the global debut of the new compact electric SUV is slated for 2025, Kia’s current lineup underscores its commitment to varied automotive segments. The revamped Sonet and Seltos models, the innovative Carens MPV, and the luxurious EV6 are all fairly popular in their respective segments. The brand is expected to launch the new-gen Carnival in India soon, to re-capture the premium end of the market.

As India embraces electric mobility, Kia’s upcoming offering will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the brand in the country. Kia is expected to introduce a few more EVs in our market in the near future, including the EV9, an electric alternative to the Seltos, and an electric MPV.