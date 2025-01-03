Kia Compact e-SUV To Likely Debut In 2026 – What To Expect

Kia will launch the Syros EV in early 2026, featuring a 400 km range, shared platform, premium features, and an expected price of Rs 15-20 lakh

Kia Motor India recently confirmed that it will launch the all-electric version of the Syros SUV in India in early 2026. Upon its arrival, the Kia Syros EV will compete with models like the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. Ahead of its launch, here is what to expect from the upcoming electric SUV.

Kia Syros EV Exterior

The Syros EV is expected to be built on the same reinforced K1 platform as its ICE counterpart. While its overall design will likely remain similar, it may include EV-specific touches, such as updated bumpers. Key design features like the vertically-positioned 3-pod LED headlamps, sleek L-shaped LED tail-lamps and LED DRLs are expected to be retained.

Kia Syros EV Interior and Features

Inside, the Syros EV is likely to retain the same cabin and dashboard design as its ICE counterpart, with distinct coloured upholstery to differentiate it. Features and safety equipment are expected to remain unchanged.

Key highlights will include dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster, a four-way powered driver’s seat, segment-first reclining, sliding, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated second-row seats, and a 5-inch touchscreen for climate control. Safety features will be Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and six airbags.

Kia Syros EV Battery and Range

Kia has not yet disclosed the battery pack and electric motor specifications for the Syros EV. However, it is expected to deliver a claimed driving range of approximately 400 km per charge. Notably, the Hyundai Inster EV, which is available in international markets and shares the same platform, offers 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery packs with a WLTP-claimed range of up to 355 km.

Kia Syros EV Expected Price

The Kia Syros EV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). As previously reported, Kia anticipates that the Syros EV, along with the upcoming Carens EV, will collectively achieve sales volumes of 50,000-60,000 units by 2026.