Kia Cars Waiting Period Feb 2023 – Carens, Seltos, Sonet, Carnival

Kia cars like the Seltos have a waiting period of up to 28 weeks and the Sonet has it at up to 11 to 12 weeks in India in February 2023

Kia continues to dominate the Indian market with its feature-rich and good-looking portfolio and has a strong demand in the market. The Korean carmaker is soon planning to launch the Seltos facelift and the new Carnival could arrive in the near future in the country. The Carens has a waiting period of up to 12 weeks. Having said this, here is the latest Kia car waiting period that you should check out if you are soon planning to buy a new car in India.

Kia Seltos Waiting Period

The Kia Seltos is offered with three engine options – 1.5L NA Petrol, 1.4L Turbo Petrol, and 1.5L Diesel. All these engines are offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Select variants of the Seltos have a waiting period of up to 28 weeks depending on the engine option you opt for.

Engine Option Transmission Option Waiting Period 1.5L Smartstream NA petrol MT AT 05-10 Weeks 09-10 Weeks 1.4L Smartstream turbo Petrol MT AT 05-10 Weeks 09-10 Weeks 1.5L CRDi Diesel Engine MT AT 09-28 Weeks 27-28 Weeks

A few of the variants like the HTE 1.5L P MT, HTK 1.5L P MT, HTK Plus 1.5L P MT, HTX 1.5L P MT, GTX(O) 1.4L P MT, and GTX Plus 1.4L P MT. The diesel variants and automatic versions however on the other hand have a significantly higher waiting period.

Kia Sonet Waiting Period

The Sonet is one of the strongest rivals to the cars like Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and other sub-compact SUVs in the market and just like the Seltos, is also offered with three engine options including turbo petrol engine, naturally aspirated petrol engine and a diesel engine.

Engine Option Transmission Option Waiting Period 1.2L Smartstream NA petrol MT 07-08 Weeks 1.0L Smartstream Turbo Petrol iMT AT 07-08 Weeks 11-12 Weeks 1.5L CRDi Diesel Engine MT AT 11-12 Weeks 11-12 Weeks

Likewise, all these engines are offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options. The Sonet has a waiting period of up to 12 weeks depending on the variant you opt for.