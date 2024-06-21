Kia Cars At Canteen Price For BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP & Assam Rifles

Kia India and Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar have partnered to offer Seltos, Sonet and Carens at special prices to paramilitary and police personnel under the government welfare scheme

Kia India has partnered with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) to offer its volume-based vehicles to the families of active and retired police personnel. Through this collaboration, Kia will provide models such as the Seltos, Sonet and Carens at special prices to Paramilitary Forces, State and Central Police employees, as well as Home Ministry staff.

The South Korean auto major has endured tremendous success in India since its market debut late last decade and is present in some of the lucrative segments in the automotive space. The Seltos and Sonet are amongst the top-selling models in their respective midsize and compact SUV segments while the Carens has also been well received by consumers due to its practicality.

The Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens will be available across 119 master canteens and over 1,900 subsidiary canteens under KPKB. At present, Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar serves 35 lakh beneficiaries within the police and paramilitary forces. To meet KPKB demands and ensure accessibility, 362 Kia dealerships have been enlisted, offering a range of 88 different trims across the Kia product line.

Speaking of the announcement, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “We are proud to serve the paramilitary & police personnel and their families through this strategic partnership. I am confident that our class-leading products will provide them with the best-in-class mobility experience, featuring leading active safety features.”

Established in 2006 as a welfare initiative by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar caters to the requirements of the Central Armed Police Forces, comprising the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles. Additionally, its benefits encompass various Central Police Organizations such as the IB, BPRD, NCRB, and others.

Until now, Kia India has introduced five vehicles to the Indian market: the Seltos, the Carnival, the Sonet, the Carens, and the EV6. Operations at Kia India’s Anantapur plant have resulted in over 1.2 million vehicle dispatches, encompassing more than 9.8 lakh domestic sales and over 2.5 lakh exports. The brand’s extensive presence includes a network of 588 touchpoints spread across 265 cities.