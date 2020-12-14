Kia Carnival Transformed Into A Luxury Lounge On Wheels By DC2

Automobile Design Workshop DC2 is offering luxury interior customisation for Kia Carnival, which turns the MPV into a luxury lounge

Dilip Chhabria is a well-known personality in the Indian automobile market. His design firm, DC2, has created some extremely unique vehicle customisations over the years. While the exterior designs are not universally loved, the interior modifications are some of the best we’ve ever seen. DC2 recently shared a few images of a custom interior design for the Kia Carnival, and this one is nothing short of true luxury.

In these pictures, we see that this Kia Carnival gets a Conference-style lounge cabin, with seating for four. The third-row seats have been replaced by two couch-like captain seats, with integrated leg rests. There are armrests for both the passengers, and these seats can be inclined backwards to turn them into makeshift beds! The controls for these seats are electronic, placed on the far side of both.

The second row consists of two individual bench seats, both facing backwards. There are armrests on both, and the centre armrest actually conceals a cooled compartment for foods and drinks, along with folding tables. The second-row seats can be folded, and for easy ingress and egress, they have to be.

The headliner feels extremely premium, and there are plenty of lights on the ceiling, along with a sunroof. There are multiple AC vents throughout the cabin, for efficient cooling, and the windows get folding blinds, to shut off the outside world. The interior features wooden and metal trims all throughout, which add to the luxury factor.

Like all DC2 modifications, the highlight of the custom interior is the passenger cabin, and these vehicles are meant to be chauffeur-driven. The driver’s compartment has been separated from the passengers, and a smart TV has been mounted on said separation. The cost of this interior customisation begins at Rs. 9.85 lakh, and goes higher with additional options.

The Kia Carnival was launched in India near the beginning of this year, with a single powerplant option – a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 200 PS and 440 Nm on offer. It comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to the front wheels. The Carnival MPV is priced from Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.95 lakh, and currently it has no direct competitors in the Indian market.