Kia Carnival To Launch In India In 3 Variants, Features Revealed

In India, the Kia Carnival MPV will be sold in 3 variants, Premium, Prestige, and Limousine, with all three of them offering a host of standard luxury and safety features

Kia Carnival MPV will launch in India at the Auto Expo 2020 to become the second model from the local subsidiary of the premium carmaker. The upcoming model will be sold in 7-, -8 and 9-seater formats. Recently, it has been revealed that the Carnival will be offered to Indian car buyers in 3 trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine.

The entry-level Premium trim will be sold in 7- and 8-seater layouts, while the Prestige trim will be offered in 7- and 9-seater formats. The highly luxurious Limousine trim will be on sale exclusively in the 7-seater layout. In the 7-seater seating option, the vehicle comes with 4 captain seats and 3 bench seats. The 8-seater model gets 3 captain seats and 6

Starting with the seating arrangement, we must tell you that the Premium trim can be opted for in both 7- and 8-seater options, while the Prestige trim will come in 7- and 9-seater options. The top-spec Limousine variant is only offered in 7-seater option, but instead of the standard captain seats for the second row, this one will get the lounge-style VIP luxury seats.

The standard 7-seater option gets the regular has 4 captain seats with 3 sinking (bench) seats, the 8-seater has 5 captain seats and 3 sinking seats, while the 9-seater version comes with 6 captain seats and bench.

All the trims of the Kia Carnival will get LED projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps, sliding rear doors and electric tailgate. Also, all the variants will be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, smart key, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, electric adjustment for ORVM and push start/stop button.

Also, all the variants of the Kia Carnival will be sold with a gamut of safety features, including rear view camera, auto headlamps, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all four wheels, ISOFIX child seat restraints, and Rear Parking Sensors. Powering the India-spec Carnival will be a BSVI-compliant 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that will offer 197 bhp and 440 Nm. The motor will come mated to an 8-speed Sportsmatic automatic transmission.