Kia Carnival Sales Up By 59% In November 2021

With 636 units of the Carnival sold in November 2021, Kia reported an impressive 59 per cent YoY sales growth for the MPV

The Indian car market is going through a slowdown right now, primarily due to production constraints arising from the global semiconductor chip shortage. However, not every vehicle recorded a poor sales performance in November 2021. Kia sold a total of 636 units of the Carnival in India during that month, which is quite a decent sales figure for a vehicle with such a premium price tag.

On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the Carnival’s sales have grown by 59.0 per cent, with the November 2020 sales figure of the MPV standing at 400 units. Interestingly, a total of 400 units of the MPV were sold in October 2021 as well, which once again translates to a sales growth of 59.0 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis.

Kia Carnival is available with a single engine option in the Indian market – a 2.2L, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel motor. It generates a peak power and torque of 200 PS and 440 Nm, respectively, and comes mated exclusively to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The MPV is available in 6,7, and 8 seat variants.

The price of Kia Carnival currently ranges from Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It doesn’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market, but three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus can be considered its indirect competitors.

Last year, Kia had officially unveiled the new-generation Carnival, which is yet to make its way to India. As per speculations, the new-gen Carnival could launch in our market sometime during 2022, although nothing has been confirmed yet by the manufacturer. The new-gen version of the MPV has a completely new design (which gives it an SUV-ish appeal), along with a lot more features and equipment.

Also, Kia will add a new MPV to its lineup in India soon, named Carens. Although officially classified as an RV (Recreational Vehicle) by the brand, Kia Carens will be a rival to Mahindra Marazzo and even Maruti Ertiga/XL6. Kia Carens will be officially unveiled on December 16, and it will go on sale in our market early next year.