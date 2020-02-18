Kia Carnival Rivaling MG G10 MPV Detailed Walkaround Video

The MG G10 is marginally larger than what would be its direct rival in the Indian market upon arrival, the Kia Carnival, which was launched at the Auto Expo

MG Motor India showcased a premium MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this month, called the G10. SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, which is the parent company of MG Motor, offers the G10 MPV in the Chinese market under the Maxus sub-brand. The British-origin Chinese manufacturer plans to launch the G10 in India by the end of this year.

On the dimensions front, the G10 is a fairly large MPV. For reference, the G10 is 53 mm longer, 173 mm taller and has a 138 mm longer wheelbase, as compared to the recently launched Kia Carnival premium MPV. Take a look at the dimensions of the MG/Maxus G10 –

In terms of design, the MG G10 looks more like a minivan because of its huge dimensions. The car gets a sizeable front grille with three horizontal chrome slats running across the front fascia. The grille is surrounded by large projector headlamps, and the MPV comes equipped with a sloping bonnet.

On the sides, the wheels seem a tad bit too small for a car of its size. However, the large windows will surely provide an airy feeling to all the passengers seated inside. The G10 gets automatic rear sliding doors, making ingress and egress hassle free. At the rear, the MPV sports wraparound tail lamps, while the rear windscreen is also pretty large.

The G10 MPV will likely be offered in India with multiple seating layouts including 6-seat, 7-seat and even 9-seat configurations. Inside the cabin, the internationally sold G10 comes loaded with features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice interaction system, intelligent navigation, leather seats, dual-zone auto climate control etc.

The prototype showcased at the Expo came equipped with a smaller infotainment screen, and sported no sunroof at all. However, given the competition from the Kia Carnival, MG might as well go ahead and offer a panoramic sunroof with the high-end trims of the G10.

The foreign-spec G10 MPV comes with 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, along with a 1.9-litre diesel motor. The petrol engine produces 215 hp power, and 330 Nm torque, while the diesel unit is good for 158 hp/350 Nm. Both the engines can be coupled with either a 6-speed manual gearbox, or an automatic transmission.

Expect MG to price the G10 to carry a base price of around Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom), when the car is launched in India by the end of this year. Upon arrival, the G10 will directly rival the Kia Carnival, will also put up against the Toyota Innova Crysta.