Kia Carnival Prices Dropped; Now Cheaper Than Innova VX MT

Kia Carnival has seen a hefty price drop of up to Rs. 3.75 lakh under a new benefits package that makes it less expensive than the Toyota Innova Crysta VX MT

Kia India has announced an attractive benefits package for the flagship Carnival MPV of up to Rs. 3.75 lakh and thus effectively reducing the starting price to Rs. 21.20 lakh (both ex-showroom prices). The Carnival carried a starting price of Rs. 24.95 lakh previously and it went all the way up to Rs.33.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant.

The Kia Carnival is sold in Premium, Prestige and Limousine trims and it can be had as seven-, eight- or nine-seater option. The premium MPV does not have any direct rival in the domestic market as it is positioned in such a way to sit above the Toyota Innova Crysta. However, the big price drop has brought it in contention with the Japanese MPV.

The highly popular Innova Crysta is priced between Rs. 16.53 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 24.60 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) currently. Courtesy of the special benefits package, the Premium variant of the Kia Carnival is now less expensive than the Innova VX manual trim. In comparison, both are equipped with a diesel engine.

The Kia Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 200 PS at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,750 rpm. The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission only. The Innova Crysta, on the other hand, uses a 2.4-litre four-pot diesel.

It develops 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm at 1,400 rpm, and is mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Carnival is more powerful and is also brimmed with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO Connect, a 10.1-inch touchscreen for middle-row passengers, triple-zone climate control and so on.

The Carnival is expected to get a new generation in India in the near future while Toyota extended the lifecycle of the existing Innova Crysta with a mild update late last year. In early 2022, Kia is suspectedly planning to bring in a new MPV below the Carnival and it could be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.