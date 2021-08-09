Kia Carnival Premium (Base Model) Detailed In Walkaround Video

Here’s a detailed walkaround video of the base-spec Kia Carnival, which reveals, why it is a sweet deal at Rs. 21.20 lakh, ex-showroom

Kia Carnival is a luxurious MPV that is currently on sale in the Indian market. It was launched last year at an introductory price of Rs. 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the high starting price disappointed many, Kia has now reduced the prices of Carnival by Rs. 3.75 lakh. This price reduction comes as part of a price cut that has been introduced by the brand.

Now, with the revised prices, the entry-level trim of the Carnival has become a sweeter deal. But to understand what all it comes with, we have a walkaround video of the Kia Carnival’s entry-level trim – Premium. Apart from this trim, Kia Carnival is on sale in two other trim options, namely Prestige and Limousine.

Starting with the base-spec Carnival’s exterior, it hardly feels like an entry-level trim from the outside. The slim headlamps house projector lenses, and so is the case with fog lamps. A scuff plate is also fixed on the front bumper, but it is fake. The signature Tiger Nose grille is done in a shade of silver here, whereas the range-topping trim gets a chrome-finished unit.

The Premium trim of the Carnival rides on a set of 18-inch rims, finished in a dual-tone effect. Also, the rear doors feature a sliding mechanism, and they are powered. With a chrome finish, the door handles look premium too. The rear facet looks quite simple with a low loading lip and rather slim tail lamps. The windscreen does get a washer and wiper.

The Carnival’s interior offers a lot of room and seats. The feature list is long as well. It gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with UVO connected car tech. While it misses out on the dual-pane sunroof and six airbags, the presence of a three-zone climate is appreciated. Also, the driver gets control for the powered rear doors.

Under the hood, the Carnival houses a 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine that develops a rated power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed torque converter is a standard affair here, with no option of a stick shift manual gearbox. Unlike its key rival – Toyota Innova Crysta, the Carnival has an FWD layout.