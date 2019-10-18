Kia Carnival MPV (Innova Crysta Rival) India Launch At 2020 At Auto Expo

Kia Carnival will be launched as the second product from the South Korean brand in India; to compete against Toyota Innova Crysta

Kia Motors India Limited will be launching its second product for the domestic market within the next four months as the Carnival is shaping up to be introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo. The biennial motoring show will also likely see the debut of a compact SUV that will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the likes.

Codenamed QYI, it is expected to have similar underpinnings as the Hyundai Venue and could go on sale in July 2020 after debuting at the Auto Expo in near-production or conceptual form. Back to the Carnival, it will be positioned in the premium MPV segment ruled by Toyota Innova Crysta for many years. The Carnival will get India specific changes upon its debut and is based on the latest model sold globally.

The features list will also pertain to the requirements of the Indian customers. The Carnival or Sedona as known in several international markets can be had in seven-, eight- or eleven-seat configuration. It has bigger proportions than the Innova Crysta and measures 5,115 mm long, 1,985 mm wide and stands 1,740 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,060 mm giving it a significant advantage in terms of interior space.

The Kia Carnival will also be more conventional and practical than the Toyota Innova Crysta due to the presence of powered sliding doors for the second row. Reports indicate that the Carnival will be retailed in multiple variants as opposed to a single fully-loaded trim. The range-topping models should get a whole host of drive assistive, convenience and safety equipment.

It should include captain seating arrangement with extendable leg rests, 10.1-inch screens for rear occupants, Kia UVO connectivity, largest sunroof in its class, triple-zone automatic climate control system, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, power-adjustable driver seat with memory and so on.

The Carnival is believed to be powered by a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine with BSVI compliance – more powerful than the Innova Crysta. It should be good enough to produce 202 horsepower and 441 Nm. The powertrain will more likely be connected to a six-speed automatic transmission.