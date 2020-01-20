Kia Carnival Luxury MPV Review: Does It Live Up To The Hype? – Video

Kia Carnival can be had in seven-, eight- or nine-seat configuration and it offers plenty of premium features

We got to drive Kia Motors’ second product for the Indian market, the Carnival, and here are our first impressions put together on a review video. The premium MPV will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo next month and is expected to be priced between Rs. 26 lakh and Rs. 32 lakh (ex-showroom). It is brought into the country via CKD route and will be offered in Premium, Prestige and Limousine variants.

The South Korean auto major claims that the Carnival is for the ‘Elite Class’ of customers and from what we have seen, it does back up the claim with a host of upscale features emphasising comfort, convenience and safety. The long equipment list is the major plus point of the MPV that can be had in either seven-, eight- or nine-seat configuration.

Features such as the powered tailgate, three-zone automatic climate control, dual-panel electric sunroof, one-touch power sliding door, VIP seats with 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system, eight-speaker Harman Kardon Premium audio, 10-way powered driver seat with ventilation, and wireless charger among others are key highlights that differentiate the MPV from the rest.

The seats on all rows except the final row were really comfortable while the large bootspace capacity adds to the practicality and versatility of the MPV. The build quality is also on the premium side and is complemented by the neatly finished cabin as well as the exterior. It is powered by a 2.2-litre VGT Diesel engine good enough to produce 200 PS and 440 Nm.

For an MPV of more than 5.1 metres, the engine does feel a little underpowered and the eight-speed automatic transmission renders a very smooth and buttery drive. The 170 mm ground clearance and the array of electronic driver aids and safety technologies do come in handy when the going gets tough. With that said, the Carnival is not a vehicle for every day use or driven by the owner itself like the Fortuner and Innova Crysta.

The steering feels light on high speeds but provides good balance of weight on low speeds or during city drives. The Carnival also scores high marks on the suspension side as its setup, cabin insulation and ride comfort get a big nod from us. While driving around 90 to 100 kmph, the Carnival does feel like moving only in 30 to 40 kmph due to its comfortable riding characteristics.

The speed warning beep at 80 kmph can sometimes be mistaken for seatbelt reminder as it effortlessly climbs the speed. To know more about the Carnival, head to our review video linked above!