Kia Carnival India Launch Tomorrow, Expected Price From 23 Lakhs

Kia Carnival comes powered by a BSVI-compliant 2.2-litre VGT four-cylinder diesel engine, it has gone on sale in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine

Kia Motor India will soon launch its second offering in the market in the form of the Kia Carnival MPV. The new model has already garnered thousands of bookings. In fact, the response for the new model has been so strong that the company registered 1,410 orders on the first day of commencement of pre-bookings. The latest MPV to enter the ever-evolving Indian car market will now launch at an expected starting price of roughly Rs 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also, the Kia Carnival MPV will be sold in as many as three trim levels – Premium, Prestige and Limousine. The new model will be available in 7-, 8- and 9-seater layouts. This will give it an immediate advantage over its arch rival Toyota Innova Crysta. So far, more than half the bookings have been for the top-spec Limousine trim, which clearly shows that the customers in the premium segments of India don’t mind paying a premium for top-notch features and high convenience.

The Kia Carnival is powered by a BSVI-compliant 2.2-litre VGT-equipped four cylinder diesel engine that comes paired with an 8-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The engine pushes out a maximum power of 200 PS at 3,800 RPM and a peak torque of 440 Nm at 1,500-2,750 RPM. The oil-burner has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 13.9 kmpl.

The Kia Carnival will be a feature-packed MPV, right from the base trim. The top-spec Limousine variant, however, will have some segment-first features, all of which should help the MPV attract customers.

The equipment list of the high-end variant includes a Dual Panel Electric Sunroof, VIP Seats with 10.1″ Dual Touchscreen Rear Seat Entertainment System, One-Touch Power Sliding Door and Smart Power. The MPV will also come with UVO connected apps suite that will offer 37 features.

With the MPV market slowly but surely heating up in the country, it makes tremendous sense for carmakers to field their products in this segment. The Kia Carnival, for instance, will be positioned a tad above the Toyota Innova Crysta and will be a cheaper but good alternative to the likes of Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes Benz V-Class. Prices will be announced shortly at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020.