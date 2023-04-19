Kia Carnival Discontinued In India, New-Gen To launch Next Year

Kia Carnival does not appear to have been updated to meet BSVI stage 2 emission standards yet; new-gen likely launch next year

Kia India introduced the Carnival at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was the second vehicle from the brand to enter the domestic market following the Seltos in 2019. Just like the Seltos, the premium MPV has been well-received amongst buyers and it competed against the top-end variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta and recently the Hycross.

The more stringent BSVI stage 2 emission standards came into effect on April 1, 2023 and Kia’s top sellers such as the Seltos, Sonet and Carens have been updated to meet the regulations. However, the same cannot be said for the Carnival as it appears to have been discontinued but no official confirmation has been made yet by the brand.

It is yet unknown if the Carnival’s 2.2L diesel engine will be updated to comply with BSVI stage 2 norms or not. We do expect the South Korean auto major to launch the new-gen Carnival in early 2024. Kia has been selling the fourth-generation Carnival since the second half of 2020 in the global markets with a completely revised exterior and interior.

It is worth noting that Kia showcased the KA4 concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in January, previewing the new-gen model. Last month, Kia was spied testing the facelifted version of the Carnival in its homeland with an updated design and it may get a new hybrid powertrain. It will more likely get vertically positioned headlamps as found in the EV9 three-row electric SUV.

The graphics for the LED DRLs will be brand new while the bumper at the front and rear, bonnet, tail lamps, etc will also be revised. The tail lamps, in particular, could get an inverted L-shaped design as in the facelifted Seltos that will be launched in the coming months. The updated Carnival will likely make its global premiere in January 2024.

Following its debut, it could be launched in markets like India in early or mid-2024. The new-gen Carnival is more upmarket than the model which has been discontinued and it could be offered in multiple seating configurations as well.