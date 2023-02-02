Kia Carnival Demand Skyrocketing, Over 1000 Units Sold In Jan 2023

Kia Carnival recorded a domestic tally of just over 1,000 units in the month of January 2023 as it is in high demand

Kia India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales tally in January 2023 as it posted a total of 28,634 units as against 19,319 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume growth of over 48 per cent. The South Korean auto major has also surpassed the 6.5 lakh sales milestone within four years and is the fastest brand to achieve that feat.

While the Seltos and Sonet lead the sales charts, the Carnival has been a decent contributor in the premium segment. Last month, a total of 1,003 units of the upmarket MPV was sold and is currently in high demand. It is not offered with any big discounts and the top end variant commands a waiting as it is popular amongst customers.

Kia introduced the Carnival back in 2020 at the Auto Expo and it was the second model from the brand to be offered in India. It carries a starting price of Rs. 30.99 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 35.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is sold across Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus variants only in a seven-seater configuration.

The Limousine variant comes with premium features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with over-the-air map updates and UVO Connect, leatherette seats with leg support in the second row, etc. The brand showcased the KA4 concept at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier last month and it spawned the global fourth-gen Carnival.

India is also expected to get the brand new version in the near future. Under the bonnet, the Kia Carnival uses a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque and is linked only with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The equipment list of the Kia Carnival also gets a dual 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment system, air purifier, Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system, 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels, Electric Parking Brake, ten-way adjustable powered and ventilated driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, upscale interior wood finish, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and so on.