Kia Carnival Buyback Scheme Allows Vehicle Return In 30 Days With 95% Total Cost

Kia Carnival can be returned in 30 days if the buyer is not satisfied with the vehicle under a new scheme with terms and conditions

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia India showcased the Carnival premium MPV and it was introduced as the brand’s second model in the domestic market competing against the top-spec variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Carnival has been well received amongst customers but the recent market scenario has proven to be too tough for manufacturers.

This has led to them trying different strategies to promote and sell their vehicles by offering easy buying choices to the customers. The Carnival is now sold with a ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ and it allows buyers to return the MPV back to Kia for a refund of 95 per cent of the total cost when purchased within the first 30 days of purchase.

This applies only if the customer is not satisfied with the Carnival and intends to return the vehicle. The buyback scheme is unique to the Indian market as we have not seen such schemes pop up. Moreover, Kia has said that the customer wanting to return should not have clocked more than 1,500 km within the stipulated period to be eligible for the scheme.



The bought-out Kia Carnival should not have any damages, failures and pending claims as well. The documents concerning the vehicle should be in the name of the one who is returning it back to Kia. Otherwise, No Objection Certificate should be provided if bought through finance. The Carnival is offered in Premium, Prestige and Limousine trims.

Both seven-, eight- and nine-seater configurations are provided depending on the customer’s convenience. As for the performance, a 2.2-litre diesel engine develops a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The South Korean brand has retailed more than 6,200 units of the Carnival in its first year.

The top-spec Limousine grade has been responsible for 60 per cent of the total volumes. Some of the equipment highlights are a rear-seat entertainment package, Nappa leather seats, in-car connectivity, a large touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seat and so on. Recently, Kia introduced the 2021MY Sonet and Seltos with new corporate logo and the addition of new features.