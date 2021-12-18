Kia Carens Vs Maruti XL6 – Detailed Specifications Comparison

Here, we compare the newly-revealed Kia Carens with one of its closest competitors in the Indian market – Maruti XL6

Kia India recently revealed a new MPV – Carens – which will be positioned below the Carnival in the manufacturer’s lineup. Bookings for this new model have already commenced in India, and it is slated to go on sale in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2022. The Carens would be the South Korean brand’s fourth model in India when it launches.

In the Indian market, one of the biggest rivals of Kia Carens would be Maruti XL6, and here, we have an on-paper comparison between the two.

Kia Carens Vs Maruti XL6 – Exterior design and dimensions

Kia Carens is an extremely aggressive and futuristic-looking vehicle. It gets a split LED headlamp design at the front and wraparound taillights at the rear. It also gets sporty dual-tone 16-inch wheels and black cladding all around.

Also, the MPV has an SUV-ish silhouette with sporty overall proportions. Kia hasn’t officially unveiled the dimensions yet, but it has confirmed that the Carens will have the largest wheelbase in the segment. As such, we expect brilliant cabin space in all three rows.

Maruti XL6 is essentially an Ertiga with a sporty, premium makeover. The front fascia of the XL6 is quite aggressive, with sharp headlamps, and a wide front grille. Its side and rear section, however, is identical to the Ertiga.

The XL6 has a length of 4,445mm, a width of 1,775mm, and a height of 1,700, along with a 2,740mm long wheelbase and 15-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The dimensions aren’t too large, but despite that, the Maruti has a good road presence.

Kia Carens Vs Maruti XL6 – Interior styling and equipment

The Carens has an Indigo and Beige interior theme, which looks extremely premium. The MPV comes in two seating configurations – 6-seat and 7-seat. The former gets captain seats in the second row and the latter gets bench seats instead. Also, it gets a 64-colour ambient lighting system, which makes the cabin feel more premium.

There are plenty of features on offer here, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), UVO connected car tech, fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a Bose 8-speaker sound system, electric sunroof, air purifier, seat-back folding tables, automatic climate control, cruise control, LED exterior lighting, etc.

Maruti XL6 doesn’t feel as premium as its Kia rival, but its all-black interior does look quite nice. It only comes in a 6-seat configuration though (for the 7-seater version, look up Ertiga). The interior space in the XL6 is quite brilliant, in all three rows.

The features on offer on the Maruti MPV include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a 4-speaker audio system, cruise control, automatic climate control, LED exterior lighting, etc. There is no sunroof on offer, not just on XL6, but any Maruti car currently on sale.

Kia Carens Vs Maruti XL6 – Technical specifications

On the Carens, Kia is offering three engine options, the same as the Seltos. The first one is a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The second one is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit, which gets a choice between 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DCT. The third one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit, which can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Kia Carens specifications Engine size 1.5-litre 1.4-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Turbocharged, inline-4 Turbocharged, inline-4 Max. power 115 PS 140 PS 115 PS Max. torque 144 Nm 242 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

On Maruti XL6, there is just one engine option on offer- a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit. This motor can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Speculations suggest that a CNG powertrain option will be added to the range soon.

Maruti XL6 specifications Engine size 1.5-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Max. power 105 PS Max. torque 138 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT

Kia Carens Vs Maruti XL6 – Price and rivals

Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom). This isn’t very affordable, but considering all the features on offer, along with the multiple engine options, this seems like a brilliant deal (potentially!) in all honesty.

Maruti XL6 is priced from Rs. 9.98 lakh to Rs. 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). This is significantly more affordable than the Carens, but it only has one engine choice on offer. Maruti MPV has fewer features on offer as well, and it just isn’t as premium.