Kia Carens Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 – Price & Specs Comparison

Here, we have compared the price list of the newly-launched Kia Carens with Maruti Suzuki’s premium MPV, the XL6

Kia India has launched its fourth product in our market – Carens. Kia Carens is a three-row MPV, with a lot of features and multiple powertrain choices on offer. One of its closest competitors in the Indian market is Maruti XL6, which has similar pricing to it.

Maruti XL6 is essentially an upmarket, 6-seater version of Ertiga. There’s a single-engine option available here – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which belts out a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm. The transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT.

The Maruti MPV is decently equipped; it comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, AC vents for all three rows, power windows (front and rear), power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), etc. However, the equipment list is quite frugal compared to its rivals.

Maruti XL6 price list Zeta Rs. 10.14 lakh (MT)/Rs. 11.34 lakh (AT) Alpha Rs. 10.82 lakh (MT)/Rs. 12.02 lakh (AT)

Kia Carens has a significantly wider price range than Maruti XL6. The new Kia MPV has an extremely long list of features and equipment, including a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a digital instrument console, electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, air filter, automatic climate control, AC vents for all rows, electric one-touch-tumble (second-row), etc.

The Carens is available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations. It has multiple engine options on offer – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Both manual and automatic gearbox options are available here.

Kia Carens price list Premium 1.5 petrol Rs. 8.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 petrol Rs. 9.99 lakh Premium 1.4 petrol Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.4 petrol Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 13.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 14.59 lakh (DCT) Luxury 1.4 petrol Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Premium 1.5 diesel Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 diesel Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 13.49 lakh Luxury 1.5 diesel Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT) Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT)

Maruti XL6 has a surprisingly higher starting price than Carens. Still, it is the latter that has the better tech and equipment, along with more engine/transmission choices. Overall, the Kia MPV is the better overall choice here.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi