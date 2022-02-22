Kia Carens Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Detailed Comparison Video

Kia Carens Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comparison video gives you a comprehensive look into both the three-row vehicles and tells you which is better

Kia India launched the Carens MPV in the Indian market just a week ago at a surprising starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh. Kia’s latest model has sporty looks, a long list of equipment, and multiple engine/transmission choices, which make it a brilliant choice as a people mover.

Maruti Ertiga is quite an affordable MPV, which is one of the primary reasons for its massive popularity. It has a decent list of features and equipment on offer, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, AC vents for all three rows, etc. It is only available as a 7-seater car.

Maruti Suzuki has a single-engine option on offer – a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor (105 PS/138 Nm) with a mild-hybrid system on offer. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. A CNG option is available as well, which comes mated only to a 5-speed MT and misses out on mild-hybrid tech.

Maruti Ertiga price list LXi Rs. 8.12 lakh VXi Rs. 8.92 lakh VXi CNG Rs. 9.87 lakh ZXi Rs. 9.65 lakh ZXi Plus Rs. 10.14 lakh VXi AT Rs. 10.12 lakh ZXi AT Rs. 10.85 lakh

Kia Carens is more expensive than Maruti Ertiga, but it is also better equipped, offering a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, a wireless smartphone charger, in-built air filter, automatic climate control, AC vents for all rows, electric one-touch-tumble feature.

The Carens can be had in a 6-seat or a 7-seat configuration. Also, the Kia MPV is available with multiple engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm) – with both manual and automatic gearbox option available.

Kia Carens price list Premium 1.5 petrol Rs. 8.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 petrol Rs. 9.99 lakh Premium 1.4 petrol Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.4 petrol Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 13.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 14.59 lakh (DCT) Luxury 1.4 petrol Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Premium 1.5 diesel Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 diesel Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 13.49 lakh Luxury 1.5 diesel Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT) Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT)

Maruti Ertiga may be more affordable, but Kia Carens has a definite edge when it comes to comfort and features, and it gets a diesel engine option as well. The Ertiga gets a CNG powertrain option though, which the Carens does not. So, overall is Kia Carens better? Find out above in our detailed comparison video.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi