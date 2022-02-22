Kia Carens Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Detailed Comparison Video

Kia Carens Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comparison video gives you a comprehensive look into both the three-row vehicles and tells you which is better
Kia India launched the Carens MPV in the Indian market just a week ago at a surprising starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh. Kia’s latest model has sporty looks, a long list of equipment, and multiple engine/transmission choices, which make it a brilliant choice as a people mover.
Maruti Ertiga is quite an affordable MPV, which is one of the primary reasons for its massive popularity. It has a decent list of features and equipment on offer, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, AC vents for all three rows, etc. It is only available as a 7-seater car.
Maruti Suzuki has a single-engine option on offer – a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor (105 PS/138 Nm) with a mild-hybrid system on offer. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. A CNG option is available as well, which comes mated only to a 5-speed MT and misses out on mild-hybrid tech.
|Maruti Ertiga price list
|LXi
|Rs. 8.12 lakh
|VXi
|Rs. 8.92 lakh
|VXi CNG
|Rs. 9.87 lakh
|ZXi
|Rs. 9.65 lakh
|ZXi Plus
|Rs. 10.14 lakh
|VXi AT
|Rs. 10.12 lakh
|ZXi AT
|Rs. 10.85 lakh
Kia Carens is more expensive than Maruti Ertiga, but it is also better equipped, offering a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument console, a wireless smartphone charger, in-built air filter, automatic climate control, AC vents for all rows, electric one-touch-tumble feature.
The Carens can be had in a 6-seat or a 7-seat configuration. Also, the Kia MPV is available with multiple engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm) – with both manual and automatic gearbox option available.
|Kia Carens price list
|Premium 1.5 petrol
|Rs. 8.99 lakh
|Prestige 1.5 petrol
|Rs. 9.99 lakh
|Premium 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 10.99 lakh
|Prestige 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 11.99 lakh
|Prestige Plus 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 13.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 14.59 lakh (DCT)
|Luxury 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 14.99 lakh
|Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT)
|Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol 6-seater
|Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT)
|Premium 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 10.99 lakh
|Prestige 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 11.99 lakh
|Prestige Plus 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 13.49 lakh
|Luxury 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 14.99 lakh
|Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT)
|Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel 6-seater
|Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT)
Maruti Ertiga may be more affordable, but Kia Carens has a definite edge when it comes to comfort and features, and it gets a diesel engine option as well. The Ertiga gets a CNG powertrain option though, which the Carens does not. So, overall is Kia Carens better? Find out above in our detailed comparison video.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi