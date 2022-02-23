Kia Carens Vs Mahindra Marazzo Detailed Price Comparison

Here, we compare the price of the newly-launched Kia Carens with one of its closest rivals in the Indian market, Mahindra Marazzo
Kia recently launched the Carens MPV in the Indian market, and at a shocking price! Before its price reveal, everyone expected it to be a direct rival to Mahindra Marazzo. However, now Kia Carens seems like a massive bargain compared to all three-row SUVs and MPVs in a similar price ballpark as it.
Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, which belts out 122 PS and 300 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This powerplant comes mated exclusively to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
On Marazzo, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Mahindra Blue Sense (connected car tech), automatic climate control, a 4.2-inch TFT MID, power windows, power-adjustable ORVMs, etc., are available. The equipment list isn’t too long though, and the cabin of the Mahindra MPV has started to show its age.
|Mahindra Marazzo price list
|M2
|Rs. 12.80 lakh
|M2 8-seater
|Rs. 12.90 lakh
|M4 Plus
|Rs. 13.95 lakh
|M4 Plus 8-seater
|Rs. 14.03 lakh
|M6 Plus
|Rs. 14.92 lakh
|M6 Plus 8-seater
|Rs. 15.0 lakh
Kia Carens, on the other hand, is available in 6- and 7-seat configurations. It has three engine choices available, including a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Buyers can opt for manual and automatic transmission options.
Kia’s latest MPV has an extremely long list of features and equipment, including a digitised instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, cabin air filter, electric one-touch-tumble (second-row), Kia Connect (connected car tech), etc.
|Kia Carens price list
|Premium 1.5 petrol
|Rs. 8.99 lakh
|Prestige 1.5 petrol
|Rs. 9.99 lakh
|Premium 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 10.99 lakh
|Prestige 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 11.99 lakh
|Prestige Plus 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 13.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 14.59 lakh (DCT)
|Luxury 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 14.99 lakh
|Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol
|Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT)
|Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol 6-seater
|Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT)
|Premium 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 10.99 lakh
|Prestige 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 11.99 lakh
|Prestige Plus 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 13.49 lakh
|Luxury 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 14.99 lakh
|Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel
|Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT)
|Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel 6-seater
|Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT)
Mahindra Marazzo is more expensive than Kia Carens, and it is larger in dimensions as well. In terms of space and comfort, there isn’t a clear winner between the two. However, in terms of styling, features, and even affordability, the Kia MPV takes the cake.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi