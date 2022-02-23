Kia Carens Vs Mahindra Marazzo Detailed Price Comparison

Here, we compare the price of the newly-launched Kia Carens with one of its closest rivals in the Indian market, Mahindra Marazzo

Kia recently launched the Carens MPV in the Indian market, and at a shocking price! Before its price reveal, everyone expected it to be a direct rival to Mahindra Marazzo. However, now Kia Carens seems like a massive bargain compared to all three-row SUVs and MPVs in a similar price ballpark as it.

Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, which belts out 122 PS and 300 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This powerplant comes mated exclusively to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On Marazzo, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Mahindra Blue Sense (connected car tech), automatic climate control, a 4.2-inch TFT MID, power windows, power-adjustable ORVMs, etc., are available. The equipment list isn’t too long though, and the cabin of the Mahindra MPV has started to show its age.

Mahindra Marazzo price list M2 Rs. 12.80 lakh M2 8-seater Rs. 12.90 lakh M4 Plus Rs. 13.95 lakh M4 Plus 8-seater Rs. 14.03 lakh M6 Plus Rs. 14.92 lakh M6 Plus 8-seater Rs. 15.0 lakh

Kia Carens, on the other hand, is available in 6- and 7-seat configurations. It has three engine choices available, including a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Buyers can opt for manual and automatic transmission options.

Kia’s latest MPV has an extremely long list of features and equipment, including a digitised instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, cabin air filter, electric one-touch-tumble (second-row), Kia Connect (connected car tech), etc.

Kia Carens price list Premium 1.5 petrol Rs. 8.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 petrol Rs. 9.99 lakh Premium 1.4 petrol Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.4 petrol Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 13.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 14.59 lakh (DCT) Luxury 1.4 petrol Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Premium 1.5 diesel Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 diesel Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 13.49 lakh Luxury 1.5 diesel Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT) Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT)

Mahindra Marazzo is more expensive than Kia Carens, and it is larger in dimensions as well. In terms of space and comfort, there isn’t a clear winner between the two. However, in terms of styling, features, and even affordability, the Kia MPV takes the cake.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi