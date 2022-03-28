Kia Carens vs Hyundai Alcazar Drag Race – Winner Might Surprise You

Here, we have a drag race between Kia Carens 1.4L petrol MT and Hyundai Alcazar 2.0L petrol MT, and the winner is a complete surprise!

Kia Carens is one of the most value-for-money 6/7-seater vehicles one can buy in the Indian market right now. It has a lot of features and equipment on offer, while its prices are surprisingly affordable! It also has an extremely handsome design, and it has been enjoying a good amount of success in our country.

Regular readers would know that Kia Carens is built on an altered version of Hyundai Motor Group’s ‘K2’ platform, similar to Hyundai Alcazar. Apart from a similar architecture, there are plenty of similarities and differences between these two vehicles. Hyundai Alcazar is a much more premium vehicle, with a much higher price tag too.

Youtuber Ayush SSM recently posted a video online, in which these two vehicles were pitted against each other in a drag race. The race includes multiple runs, and interestingly, Kia’s MPV manages to win all of them! The Hyundai SUV has a very unimpressive launch in all rounds, which slows it down a lot.

On Kia Carens, there are three engine options available – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm) unit, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission is available on all three engines, while automatic gearbox options consist of a 6-speed AT on the 1.5L diesel and a 7-speed DCT on the 1.4L petrol engine.

Hyundai Alcazar has two engine options on offer – a 2.0L NA petrol motor (159 PS and 191 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill (115 PS/250 Nm). On both engines, transmission choices include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The vehicles in the drag race were Hyundai Alcazar 2.0L petrol MT and Kia Carens 1.4L petrol MT.

Kia Carens is priced from Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 16.99 lakh, making it a direct rival to Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Mahindra Marazzo. Hyundai Alcazar is much more expensive – from Rs. 16.34 lakh to Rs. 20.14 lakh – which puts it in competition with Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi