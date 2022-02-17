Kia Carens Vs Hyundai Alcazar – Detailed Price Comparison

Here, we have compared the prices of the recently-launched Kia Carens MPV with its cousin, Hyundai Alcazar SUV

Kia Carens was recently launched in the Indian market, as the South Korean car brand’s fourth model in our country. It shares its architecture with Hyundai Alcazar, but there are plenty of differences between the two. Also, there’s a huge difference in price between them, as can be seen below.

Hyundai Alcazar can be had with either a 2.0L NA petrol engine (159 PS/191 Nm) or a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm). Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox on both powerplants. The SUV is available in both 6-seat and 7-seat versions.

There are plenty of premium features available on Alcazar, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, air purifier, wireless smartphone charger (multiple available), one-touch-tumble seats (second row), Hyundai Blue Link (connected car system), etc.

Hyundai Alcazar price list Prestige petrol Rs. 16.34 lakh Platinum petrol Rs. 18.29 lakh (MT)/Rs. 19.55 lakh (AT) Platinum 6-seater Rs. 19.55 lakh (AT) Signature Rs. 19.84 lakh (AT) Signature 6-seater petrol Rs. 18.73 lakh (MT)/Rs. 19.84 lakh (AT) Signature 6-seater Dual-tone petrol Rs. 18.88 lakh (MT)/Rs. 19.99 lakh (AT) Prestige diesel Rs. 16.75 lakh (MT)/Rs. 18.22 lakh (AT) Prestige 6-seater diesel Rs. 16.75 lakh Platinum diesel Rs. 18.66 lakh (MT)/Rs. 19.78 lakh (AT) Platinum 6-seater diesel Rs. 19.78 lakh (AT) Signature diesel Rs. 19.99 lakh (AT) Signature 6-seater diesel Rs. 19.14 lakh (MT)/Rs. 19.99 lakh (AT) Signature Dual-tone diesel Rs. 19.29 lakh (MT)/Rs. 20.14 lakh (AT)

Similar to Alcazar, Kia Carens is available in 7- and 6-seat configurations. There are three engine options on offer here – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbocharged petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Transmission choices include a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT, depending on the engine selected.

Its instrument cluster is a digitised unit, not a large digital screen like on the Hyundai, and the sunroof is a single pane unit. Other than that, Kia’s newest MPV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, cabin air filter, electric one-touch-tumble seats (second-row), Kia Connect (connected car tech), etc.

Kia Carens price list Premium 1.5 petrol Rs. 8.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 petrol Rs. 9.99 lakh Premium 1.4 petrol Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.4 petrol Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 13.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 14.59 lakh (DCT) Luxury 1.4 petrol Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Premium 1.5 diesel Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 diesel Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 13.49 lakh Luxury 1.5 diesel Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT) Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT)

In terms of feature and comfort, both the vehicles are quite evenly matched. However, Kia Carens is surprisingly more affordable than Hyundai Alcazar, making it a significantly better deal in comparison.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi