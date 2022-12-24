Kia Carens To Get A New 160 HP 1.5L Turbo Petrol Engine In India

Kia Carens is expected to get the new 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit producing 160 hp maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque

Kia Motors India stepped into the MPV space with the Carens earlier this year and it quickly became a top seller for the brand. The Carens is currently priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in an expansive range with three engine and multiple transmission choices to attract a wide range of buyers.

The Kia Carens is equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 115 hp maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine delivers 115 hp and 250 Nm while the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine kicks out 140 hp and 242 Nm. According to recent reports that surfaced on the internet, Kia will get a new powertrain.

The existing 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill will be replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit and it will be more powerful. The engine will hit the assembly lines locally in contrary to the fully imported 1.4-litre engine and thus significant cost savings can be made. The bigger 1.5-litre gasoline mill can already be found in Hyundai Motor Group’s international portfolio.

It is available in models like the Hyundai i30. It generates a maximum power output of 160 hp and 253 Nm and in comparison, 20 hp more powerful and 11 Nm torquier. The same motor will be available in the facelifted versions of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos as well. It could be incorporated with a mild hybrid technology for conserving fuel.

Globally, the engine is retailed with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto as an option. India might get similar gearbox choices too. Despite the incoming more stringent RDE emission standards, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will continue in the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Kia Carens.

The official launch timeline of the new engine equipped variants is yet unknown. But we do hope it will happen in the coming months. Kia could showcase the new generation Carnival at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida while the updated Seltos could arrive in H2 2023.