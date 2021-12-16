Kia Carens Three-Row UV Unveiled Ahead Of Launch In Early 2022

Kia Carens will go on sale in the early parts of 2022 and it will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations

Kia India stepped into the domestic market back in 2019 and it currently has three products namely Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. The UV will further be strengthened with the arrival of the more family-based offering known as the Carens. The fourth passenger vehicle from the South Korean auto major will go on sale in the early parts of next year.

The Kia Carens nameplate has already been available globally for three generations of a compact MPV and in India, it will target the midsize segment which has increasingly been preferred by customers in recent years. The Carens will be available in six- and seven-seater configurations and it has plenty in common with the Seltos midsize SUV including the powertrain lineup.

The Carens is derived from the words “car” and “renaissance” and is a three-row UV that will compete against Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta. It will likely be sold in an expansive range across variants such as L, LX, EX, EX+, TX and TX+ and it will be packed with features pertaining to comfort, convenience, entertainment, connectivity and safety.

The first car for India based on ‘Opposites United’ philosophy certainly has an appealing exterior with the presence of dual-beam LED projector headlights, sharp-looking LED Daytime Running Lights, wide central air intake, bonnet slanting downwards to allow for a better road view from inside, a set of prominent roof rails and a large greenhouse that should enable a spacious interior and the six-seater could be offered with captain seats in the middle.

Other highlights in the Kia Carens are horizontal chrome strip, chromed out door handles, chromed window line, a bulky rear pillar, turn indicators integrated on wing mirrors, blacked-out pillars, newly designed alloy wheels, side body cladding, wraparound LED taillights with an LED strip connecting them, upright tailgate, sporty front and rear bumpers, and so on.

The equipment list of the Kia Carens comes with a large horizontally-oriented 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest UVO Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof, an all-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, multifunctional steering wheel, engine start/stop button, etc.

It will also boast six airbags as standard, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist, Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, disc brakes on all wheels, Vehicle Stability Management, reverse parking camera, 360-degree camera, and so on. It will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel, on the other hand, kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm as in the Seltos, Creta and Alcazar and it will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option.