Kia Carens Revives Interest In Family Mover Space As A Wholesome Package

Kia Carens is packed with features and is spacious on the inside; offered in an extensive range with an impressive list of safety tech

Riding on the wave of momentum after three successful launches – Seltos, Carnival and Sonet – Kia introduced the Carens in the domestic market earlier this year. Offered in six- and seven-seater configurations, the Carens has been well received amongst buyers as it beat the Toyota Innova Crysta in sales tally in the first half of this CY.

We could readily see why the Kia Carens has been racking up sales tally as it is offered in multiple powertrain choices in an expansive range along with an equipment list loaded to the gills. More importantly, it is also priced competitively against rivals in the range between Rs. 9.59 lakh and Rs. 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Even the entry-level variant comes with standard safety features such as six airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), DBC (Downhill Brake Control), BAS, disc brakes on all wheels, TPMS Highline, ISOFIX child seat anchors and rear parking sensors.

Besides a host of safety tech in the entry-level trim, the Carens also offers impact-sensing door auto-unlock and central door locking functions. That’s not it though as stolen vehicle notification, stolen vehicle tracking, stolen vehicle immobilization, geo-fencing, time fence alert, advanced auto collision notification, emergency services, SOS button, and quick support on location-based RSA are some of the highlights making it the safest family mover of the segment.

Moving up the range, you will get rain-sensing wipers, cruise control with a speed limiter, and GPS-based road sign alerts.

The Carens is also brimmed with connective features. For family-based consumers, having a spacious cabin is a high priority and the Carens comes with a most practical third row with good space in the first and second rows.

The well thought out cabin gets practical, comfort and convenience-based features such as a sunroof, roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third rows, one-touch electric tumble function for easy ingress and egress, a fully-digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging facility, an air purifier, etc.

Under the bonnet, the Kia Carens uses the familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine dishing out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel makes 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbocharged 1.4-litre GDI petrol develops 140 PS and 242 Nm. A range of gearbox choices is available as well including a six-speed MT, a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DCT making it the only family mover in India with 3 powertrain options.

The NA petrol has good mileage characteristics and is refined as well while the spirited drivers can opt for the turbocharged petrol mill. Having a diesel engine in this segment gives the Carens a big advantage as it is fuel efficient and can much miles with ease. The exterior of the Carens follows the latest design philosophy adopted by the brand globally and the rear especially looks pretty.

Another big advantage of Kia Carens is that it is adaptable carrying multiple identities as it can be a comfortable six- or a seven-seater alongside enabling the option to be used as a five- or a four-seater with plenty of space at the back. The large sized windows allow for good visibility as your family can enjoy long drives with ease and it undoubtedly has the most attractive interior out of all the family movers in the segment.

It has something for everyone and if you are a driving enthusiast you would appreciate its responsive steering offering a good feedback while the suspension is one of the best in the segment as it can tackle undulations very easily and composed.

On the features front, you do get a sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia UVO Connect, an all-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and air purifier adding a top notch feel.

The exterior boasts connected LED taillights, striking LED Daytime Running Lights at the front and stylish side profile rendering a good vibe all around. All in all, with highly impressive standard safety features, premium interiors and a stylish exterior, modern equipment list alongside a comfortable and spacious cabin, the Carens ticks all the right boxes.

In addition, the multiple drivetrain options with appreciable performance standards and driving dynamics, we can confidently say that this is the most wholesome package one can buy in India for under Rs. 20 lakh.