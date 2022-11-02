Kia Carens Price Hiked By Rs. 50,000 – All Variants’ Prices Detailed

Kia has hiked the prices of the Carens across the range with only the 1.5 MT Prestige seven-seater variant witnessing the biggest hike of Rs. 50,000

Kia India has hiked the prices of the Carens by up to Rs. 50,000 and down below we have listed all the latest prices across its range. The Carens made its local debut earlier this year and it has been a tremendous success for the South Korean auto major. One of the key reasons for its good reception is the expansive range it is being offered with.

In addition, it appeals to a wide band of consumers considering its value-for-money proposition and apparently, the lucrative price range. The Carens is retailed in six- and seven-seater configurations and the base 1.5 Premium seven-seater now costs Rs. 9,99,900 with a price hike of Rs. 40,000.

The 1.5 Prestige seven-seater’s price has been hiked by Rs. 50,000 and it now carries a sticker tag of Rs. 11,19,900. This particular variant has witnessed the highest jump in price as the 1.4 Premium, 1.4 Prestige and 1.4 Prestige Plus seven-seater variants’ prices are up by only Rs. 10,000 (now cost Rs. 11,29,900, Rs. 12,49,900 and Rs. 13,99,900 respectively).

Variants New Price Old Price Difference Carens 1.5 6MT Premium 7 seater Rs. 9,99,900 Rs. 9,59,900 Rs. 40,000 Carens 1.5 6MT Prestige 7 seater Rs. 11,19,900 Rs. 10,69,900 Rs. 50,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Premium 7 seater Rs. 11,29,900 Rs. 11,19,900 Rs. 10,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Prestige 7 seater Rs. 12,49,900 Rs. 12,39,900 Rs. 10,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Prestige plus 7 seater Rs. 13,99,900 Rs. 13,89,900 Rs. 10,000 Carens 1.4 DCT Prestige plus 7 seater Rs. 14,99,900 Rs. 14,79,900 Rs. 20,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Luxury 7 seater Rs. 15,44,900 Rs. 15,29,900 Rs. 15,000 Carens 1.4 6MT Luxury plus 6 seater Rs. 16,74,900 Rs. 16,54,900 Rs. 20,000 Carens 1.5 6MT Luxury plus 7 seater Rs. 16,79,900 Rs. 16,59,900 Rs. 20,000 Carens 1.4 DCT Luxury plus 6 seater Rs. 17,64,000 Rs. 17,44,900 19,100 Carens 1.4 DCT Luxury plus 7 seater Rs. 17,69,900 Rs. 17,49,900 Rs. 20,000 Carens Diesel 6MT premium 7 seater Rs. 11,69,900 Rs. 11,39,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6MT prestige 7 seater Rs. 12,89,900 Rs. 12,59,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6MT prestige plus 7 seater Rs. 14,39,900 Rs. 14,09,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6MT Luxury 7 seater Rs. 15,84,900 Rs. 15,49,900 Rs. 35,000 Carens Diesel 6MT Luxury plus 6 seater Rs. 17,04,900 Rs. 16,74,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6MT Luxury plus 7 seater Rs. 17,09,900 Rs. 16,79,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 6 seater Rs. 17,94,900 Rs. 17,64,900 Rs. 30,000 Carens Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 7 seater Rs. 17,99,900 Rs. 17,69,900 Rs. 30,000

The 1.4 DCT Prestige Plus seven-seater is priced at Rs. 14,99,900 with a hike of Rs. 20,000. All variants equipped with the 1.5-litre diesel engine barring the Luxury seven-seater have seen a price hike of Rs. 30,000. In the Carens Diesel 6MT Luxury seven-seater’s case, the price is up by Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 15,84,900.

The prices of the Kia Carens 1.4 DCT Prestige Plus seven-seater, 1.4 MT Luxury Plus six-seater, 1.5 MT Luxury Plus seven-seater and 1.4 DCT Luxury plus seven-seater have been increased by Rs. 20,000 each. The price of the Carens 1.4 MT Luxury seven-seater and 1.4 DCT Luxury plus six-seater are up by Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 19,100 respectively.

The Kia Carens is packed with features right from the base variant and it derives power from a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The NA petrol develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the turbo petrol kicks out 140 PS and 242 Nm. The solo diesel delivers 115 PS maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque.