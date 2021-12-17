Kia Carens Officially Unveiled – 10 Key Features You Should Know

Kia India recently debuted the Carens MPV, and here, we’ve listed its top features that all potential buyers should definitely know

Kia is one of the most successful carmakers operating in the Indian market. Currently, the manufacturer has just three vehicles in its lineup – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival – but more are on the way! Kia recently unveiled a new MPV for the Indian market, named ‘Carens’, which will go on sale here in the coming months.

Here, we have listed the top ten key features of the soon-to-launch Kia Carens, which you should definitely know if you’re planning to buy one.

1. Sleek exterior design

Kia’s new MPV has an extremely sporty and edgy exterior design. At the front, we see vertically split LED headlamps, while at the rear, we see wraparound LED taillights that are joined together with a red strip. The front and rear bumpers look very sporty as well, while the side profile of the Carens has an SUV-ish appeal. Seven colour options will be available on the MPV – Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, and Glacier White Pearl.

2. Shared platform with Seltos

Kia Carens is based on the same platform as the Seltos, but stretched out to accommodate the extra row of seats. Interestingly, this altered platform will underpin Hyundai’s upcoming MPV as well, which is rumoured to be named ‘Stargazer’.

3. Premium and comfy interior

The interior of the Carens looks extremely premium and attractive, thanks mainly to the Indigo and Beige colour theme in the cabin. The dashboard features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (8-inch on lower variants) at the centre, with the touch-operated HVAC controls positioned just beneath. Other major highlights include a fully digital instrument cluster and the flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function). The 64-colour ambient lighting further improves the aesthetic of the cabin.

4. Impressive features list

There are plenty of features and equipment on offer here, like ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, smartphone connectivity (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), UVO connected car tech, an electric sunroof, air purifier, etc. It also gets seat-back folding tables (with cupholders), similar to Hyundai Alcazar, which is quite a practical touch.

5. Great safety

Kia has taken care of occupant safety as well in the Carens, with plenty of safety features on offer. The MPV gets ABS, ESC, hill start assist, TPMS, rear parking sensors, disc brakes on all four wheels, and six airbags as standard on all variants. With rising awareness about in-car safety in India, this is quite a smart decision by Kia, however, we are yet to see the Global NCAP crash test rating of the Carens.

6. Multiple seating configurations

Much like Hyundai Alcazar, Kia Carens is also available in 6- and 7-seat configurations. The 6-seater version gets captain chairs in the second row, while the 7-seater version gets regular bench seats.

7. Longest wheelbase in class

The wheelbase of the Carens is the longest in its segment, which helps liberate a lot of space in all three rows. Also, the rear doors are quite long and the second-row seats are available with electrically powered, one-touch tumble function, which ensures that the egress and ingress into the third row stays easy and trouble-free.

8. Multiple engine options

Kia is offering the same three engine options on the Carens as the Seltos. The first one is a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS and 144 Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The second one is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor (140 PS and 242 Nm), available with a choice between a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. The third one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (115 PS and 250 Nm), which can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

9. Launch date and rivals

Kia Carens is scheduled to go on sale in the Indian car market during the first quarter of the calendar year 2022, likely in February or March. Upon launch, it will compete with Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti XL6, along with three-row SUVs like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.

10. Expected price

Kia’s new MPV will be offered in four trim levels – Premium, Prestige, Luxury, and Luxury Plus – along with the different engine and transmission options. Thanks to the different permutations, there will be an abundance of variants for buyers to choose from. The price of the Carens is expected to be between Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).