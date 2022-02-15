Kia Carens Launched In India; Priced Competitively At Rs. 8.99 Lakh

Kia Carens is offered in six- and seven-seater configurations across three engine and multiple transmission choices

Kia India has today announced the prices of the Carens three-row UV in the domestic market. Costing between Rs. 8.99 lakh and Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carens can be booked at authorised dealerships or online (more than 19,000 bookings in a month so far). Called the recreational vehicle, the Carens has a mixed bag of styling from an MPV and an SUV to enhance the practicality as it targets family audience.

The Kia Carens is the fourth model from the brand for India and is available in six- and seven-seater configurations across an extensive lineup. The word Carens is derived from the words “car” and “renaissance” and it takes on three-row SUVs/MPVs like Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and lower variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta in India.

It is the first car for India based on the Opposites United design philosophy followed by Kia globally and is retailed in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus variants. The exterior comprises dual-beam LED projector headlamps, sleek LED Daytime Running Lights, a wide central air inlet, a bonnet dipping downwards, a large greenhouse, newly designed alloy wheels, prominent roof rails, etc.

Kia Carens Variants Price (Ex-showroom, Introductory) 1.5L Petrol Premium Rs. 8.99 L 1.5L Petrol Prestige Rs. 9.99 L 1.5L Diesel Premium Rs. 10.99 L 1.5L Diesel Prestige Rs. 11.99 L 1.5L Diesel Prestige Plus Rs. 13.49 L 1.5L Diesel Luxury Rs. 14.99 L 1.5L Diesel Luxury Plus (6/7 Seater) Rs. 16.19 L (MT), Rs. 16.99 L (AT) 1.4L Petrol Premium Rs. 10.99 L 1.4L Petrol Prestige Rs. 11.99 L 1.4L Petrol Prestige Plus Rs. 13.49 L (MT), Rs. 14.59 L (DCT) 1.4L Petrol Luxury Rs. 14.99 L 1.4L Petrol Luxury Plus (6/7 Seater) Rs. 16.19 L (MT), Rs. 16.99 L (DCT)

Other visual highlights are wraparound LED tail lamps connected by a thin LED strip, chromed door handles and window line, turn indicators on ORVMs, busy bumper section, upright boot structure and side body cladding in black. The six-seater gets a middle row captain seating arrangement and the one-touch tumble function is certainly helpful.

On the inside, the Kia Carens comes with a layered dashboard, landscape-oriented 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s UVO Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging facility, smart individual air purifier, five USB-C charging ports, plenty of storage spaces including cup holders and parcel trays.

Kia Carens Specifications Engine 1.4L Turbo Petrol/1.5L Diesel/1.5L Petrol Power 140 PS/115 PS/115 PS Torque 242 Nm/250 Nm/144 Nm Transmission Six-Speed MT & Seven-Speed DCT/ Six-Speed MT & Six-Speed AT/MT & CVT

Kia Carens Dimensions Measurements Length 4,540 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,700 mm Wheelbase 2,780 mm Ground Clearance 195 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 45 litres

The equipment list also boasts an automatic climate control system, single-pane sunroof, roof-mounted air conditioning vents, a fully-digital instrument console, cruise control, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, push-button engine start/stop, three drive modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), dual-tone seats, ventilated front seats, eight-speaker Bose audio, three exterior shades and 64-colour ambient lighting.

The Carens has the longest wheelbase in its segment and is even longer by 30 mm than the Toyota Innova Crysta. It is packed with safety features such as standard six airbags, ABS with EBD, HSA (Hill Start Assist), EPB (Electric Parking Brake), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), DBC (Downhill Brake Control), disc brakes on all wheels, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), reverse parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, etc.

As for the performance, the familiar trio of 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol is used. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder gasoline unit delivers 115 PS and 144 Nm and is paired with a six-speed MT or CVT. The 1.5-litre turbo oil-burner makes 115 PS and 250 Nm and is hooked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.

The turbo petrol, on the other hand, pushes out 140 PS maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT.