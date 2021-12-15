Kia Carens Global Debut Tomorrow; India Launch In Early 2022

Kia Carens is expected to be offered with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission choices

Kia India is preparing to host the world debut of the Carens three-row UV tomorrow and it will go on sale in the early parts of next year in the domestic market. Leading up to the premiere, the South Korean auto major unveiled the design sketches of the Carens – a name derived from the word “car” and “renaissance”.

The Carens nameplate has been available in the international markets since 1999 as it is used for a compact MPV spanning three generations. It will be offered in both six- and seven-seater configurations and the former with a middle-row captain seating arrangement. The Carens has plenty in common with the Seltos including the powertrain lineup.

The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque will likely be retailed upon its arrival sometime in the early parts of next year. It could be paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch auto. the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel, on the other hand, is expected to develop around 115 PS and 250 Nm.

The oil-burner could be hooked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option. As for the exterior, the Kia Carens comes with a pair of sleek LED headlights with LED DRLs sitting atop, a clamshell bonnet, a prominent grille section, a horizontal LED light strip and a wide central air intake.

Other visual highlights are a large greenhouse that should enable a roomy cabin, prominent roof rails, chromed window line, a set of new alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, an upright boot, rear bumper with metallic trims, high mounted stop lamp, integrated spoiler and so on. The interior comes with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument console.

It will also be equipped with automatic climate control, six airbags, a steering wheel with mounted controls, latest UVO Connect, EPB, TPMS, push-button start/stop, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, etc. The Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will rival Mahindra Marazzo, top-spec Maruti XL6 and some variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta.