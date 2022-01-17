Kia Carens Garners 7,738 Bookings On Day One, Price Reveal Soon

Kia Carens MPV will be available with two petrol and one diesel engine option, with both manual and automatic transmissions on offer

Kia India is all set to launch its new MPV – Carens – in India in the coming days. The manufacturer has commenced accepting pre-orders for it on January 14, via its nationwide dealership network and official website. In just 24 hours after opening bookings, a total of 7,738 pre-orders were placed for the MPV!

Kia Carens is a mid-size MPV, which will directly rival Mahindra Marazzo, while also indirectly competing with Maruti XL6. It will be available in five trim levels – Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. As standard, the vehicle will be offered in a 7-seat configuration, with the top-spec Luxury Plus trim getting a 6-seat option as well.

The 6-seat version will get captain chairs in the second row, while the 7-seat version will get a regular bench in its place. There will be eight exterior paint options on offer – Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Intense Red, Sparkling Silver, Glacier White, Pearl Clear White, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. The equipment and features list is quite extensive, which you can check out by clicking here.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response that Kia Carens has received from customers, within the first 24 hours of starting the pre-bookings. It is the highest first day booking we have received for any of our products in India.”

Kia Carens is available with three engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission is offered as standard on all three engines, with automatic gearbox options consisting of a 7-speed dual-clutch unit and a 6-speed torque-converter unit.

As standard, there will be plenty of safety features on offer, like six airbags, ESC, VSM, hill assist, downhill brake control, disc brakes on all wheels, TPMS, rear parking sensors, ABS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, seatbelt pretensioner and load limiter (first row), etc. Kia Carens is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), which would be fairly competitive for such a well-equipped vehicle.