Kia Carens Facelift To Get Big Revisions Inside & Out – All Known Details

2025 Kia Carens facelift is expected to arrive in India in the second half of 2025, featuring updates to both its exterior and interior

The Kia Carens is preparing for a mid-life refresh, as camouflaged test prototypes have already been seen undergoing trials. While the Carens nameplate has been in use worldwide for more than 20 years, its entry into the Indian market happened only a few years ago. Despite being a relatively new contender, it quickly gained traction in the midsize MPV segment and has become a strong performer for the brand.

Recently, it also underwent a variant lineup revision. The updated Kia Carens is set to arrive in India in the latter half of 2025, featuring revised styling and improved features. Alongside this, Kia is also developing an electric recreational vehicle which could make its debut either by the end of this year or sometime in 2026. Based on the spy shots, the facelifted model appears to follow an evolutionary design strategy rather than a drastic overhaul and it will be sold alongside the existing Carens probably as a more premium offering.

The new Kia Carens is set to sport a refreshed look, highlighted by a redesigned LED headlamp cluster seamlessly connected through a sleek LED light bar. The front fascia will also feature an updated grille with new inserts, complementing the revised front and rear bumpers for a better road presence. Enhancing its profile, a fresh set of two-tone alloy wheels will be added. At the back, C-shaped LED tail lamps linked by a horizontal light strip reflect Kia’s latest design philosophy.

Also Read: 2025 Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts In India, Bookings Open

The 2025 Kia Carens will continue offering a choice of two petrol engines and a diesel option. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol motor delivers 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel variant produces 116 PS and 250 Nm. For buyers looking for a more performance-based engine, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine pushes out 160 PS and 253 Nm, making it the most powerful option in the lineup.

It will retain its familiar proportions while introducing design changes. Kia is expected to expand the colour palette with new exterior shades, update the upholstery and offer fresh trim options to enhance the cabin experience. While the existing feature set will largely remain, key upgrades like a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS are possible.

Also Read: 2025 Kia Sonet, Seltos & Carens Launched – Prices Start At Rs. 8 Lakh

The updated model will provide multiple transmission choices but no major changes are expected. Buyers can opt for a six-speed manual or a six-speed iMT. The diesel variant will continue offering a six-speed torque converter automatic. Meanwhile, the turbo petrol engine will come paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.