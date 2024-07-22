Kia Carens Facelift Spotted Testing Again – To Get 360-Deg Camera, ADAS

Kia Carens facelift will more likely make its world premiere early next year before reaching showrooms in India by mid-2025

It is widely known that Kia is working on an electric vehicle (referred to as an electric RV) for the Indian market, which will be based on the Carens. Aimed at family-oriented customers, this EV is expected to be available by late 2025 or early 2026. Before its launch, the Carens ICE will receive a mid-life update.

The brand is developing a new compact SUV for the local and overseas markets which is internally named the Clavis and might be marketed as the Syros. The Kia Syros is expected to debut in early 2025, positioned below the Seltos and above the Sonet. Additionally, an electric variant based on this model is also planned.

The Kia Carens nameplate has been present elsewhere for over twenty years but it only made its domestic debut just over two years ago. Recently, new variants with enhanced features were introduced in the Carens. The mid-cycle update though is speculated to launch globally early next year, with its arrival in India expected by mid-2025.

Spy images indicate the existence of redesigned LED headlamps connected by a light bar, a brand new grille section with new inserts, revised bumpers, new tail lamp signatures influenced by the latest Sonet and Seltos, newly designed alloy wheels, etc. With no changes in dimension, the 2025 Kia Carens will carry over most of the features from the existing model.

However, new colour schemes, upholstery changes, new surface trims and materials are expected. More importantly, a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS technology could be introduced and both have already been spotted. It will be sold in three powertrain options: a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

The NA four-cylinder unit develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the sole diesel delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. The more powerful turbo petrol mill kicks out 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch auto will be the transmission choices.