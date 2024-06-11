Kia Carens Facelift Spied With 360-Degree Camera: Details

The Kia Carens Facelift which is due for a launch next year i.e. 2025 has been spotted testing with a 360-degree parking camera

Kia India launched the Carens in the year 2022 and it managed to pull a good chuck of sales from the MPV segment. Throughout its lifecycle, Carens was given a few minor feature updates, variant reshuffles and a new 1.5-litre tGDi turbo petrol engine, replacing the older 1.4-litre tGDi unit after the BS6 Phase 2 transition.

The MPV is now due for a mid-life facelift update and the most recent test mule spotting highlighted the design changes as well as some new feature additions. So, let’s look at the details of the upcoming Kia Carens Facelift.

As far as the design changes are concerned, the spy shots have revealed the new front fascia with an updated set of headlamps, connected LED DRLs, a revised front bumper with a larger air dam and more. The headlamp seems to be a single-piece unit, housing the main headlight as well as the DRL. Towards the side profile, the overall silhouette remains the same, however, a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels is a part of the package.

We can also spot the camera unit on the ORVMs which confirms the presence of a 360-degree parking camera in the Kia Carens Facelift. Moreover, seeing the heavy camouflage at the rear end, also covering the quarter glass section, we expect some changes there as well. The single-pane sunroof will be carried over from the current model and the updated MPV will not offer the panoramic sunroof feature.

The rear profile of the Kia Carens Facelift will get a new tail section with updated taillights and most probably a connected setup. The bumper will also be updated for a refreshed appeal. Inside the cabin, there will be minor changes to the overall layout of the Kia Carens along with new upholstery. The latest media reports suggest that a redesigned AC control panel is also expected. In terms of features, Kia could introduce ADAS tech to the Carens Facelift.

Mechanically, the Kia Carens Facelift will continue to draw power from the familiar set of diesel and petrol engine options, paired with the choices of a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT automatic transmissions.

If some media reports are to be believed, the Kia will introduce the Carens Facelift in India next year i.e. 2025 and it will likely get a minor price hike over the current model. Kia Carens rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 as well as the Toyota Rumion in the domestic market.