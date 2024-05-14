Kia Carens Facelift Spied For The First Time, Launch Likely In Late 2024

Kia Carens facelift is expected to make its global debut later this year before going on sale in India in early 2025

It is no secret that Kia has been developing an electric vehicle (electric RV as they’d call it) for India and it will be based on the Carens. Targetting family-based customers, it will likely go on sale in late 2025 and before its arrival, the existing Carens ICE is expected to get a mid-life makeover and the first signs have appeared on the internet.

The South Korean auto major is currently working on a brand new compact SUV for India and global markets, internally dubbed the Clavis and it may go by the production name Syros as it has been trademarked. The Kia Syros is believed to launch in the early parts of 2025 and it will be slotted below the Seltos and above the Sonet while an EV based on it is also in the pipeline.

The Kia Carens nameplate has been available in the international markets for more than two decades. However, it made its local debut only in early 2022 and quickly rose to fame. A few months ago, the Carens’ lineup gained new variants with the addition of new features and technologies. The upcoming facelift is expected to launch later this year globally.

It could be introduced in India in early or mid-2025. The test prototypes caught in its home market of Korea wore heavy camouflage but the rear tail lamp signature indicates that it will be influenced by the design of the recently facelifted Sonet and Seltos. In addition, we expect the LED headlamps and LED DRLs to be different compared to the existing model while having similarities with its siblings.

The front and rear bumpers will be modified as well and the alloy wheel design will be different too. We do expect Kia to introduce new colour schemes to bring a refreshed vibe. The Carens is already packed with features inside the cabin and Kia will bring in new equipment and technologies to further spice up the range.

No mechanical changes are likely as the Kia Carens facelift may continue with the 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol engines with multiple transmission choices.