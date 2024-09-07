Kia Carens Facelift Rendered Based On Spy Shots – Big Changes?

The Kia Carens facelift is expected to launch in India in early or mid 2025 with cosmetic changes and feature additions

The Kia Carens ICE model is set for a mid-life refresh, with sightings of the updated version’s test mules occurring both in India and internationally. While the Carens nameplate has been around for over twenty years globally, it was introduced to the Indian market just over two years ago and is an instant success for the brand.

The update is expected to be released in India around early to mid-2025, featuring new visual enhancements and additional equipment. Before its arrival, here we have attached the rendered images of the Carens facelift based on the spy pictures. It must be noted that an electric RV from Kia is also under development for 2025.

The updated Kia Carens ICE will sport redesigned LED headlamps connected by a sleek light bar, complemented by a new grille with fresh inserts and reworked front and rear bumpers. The rear will feature C-shaped LED tail lamps, also linked by a light bar, drawing inspiration from the latest Kia Sonet and Seltos models.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia Syros Compact SUV – All Key Details You Should Know

Additionally, the MPV will come equipped with newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels, though the ones seen on the test prototypes appear to differ slightly from the renderings. The overall proportions will remain identical and the 2025 Kia Carens will retain most of the features from the current model as well.

The Kia Carens facelift may also feature new paint options, updated upholstery and refreshed surface trims and materials to enhance its premium appeal. A 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS technology, both observed during testing, are expected to be part of the upgrade. The revised Carens will continue to offer its three existing powertrain options.

Also Read: Kia Carens EV To Launch Next Year In India – What We Know So Far

The 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine produces 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. The 1.5L diesel engine provides 116 PS and 250 Nm while the more powerful 1.5L turbo petrol engine delivers 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.