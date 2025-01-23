Kia Carens Facelift Confirmed For This Year – All Known Details

2025 Kia Carens facelift will more likely be launched in India in H2 2025 with exterior and interior revisions while the powertrain lineup may continue

The Kia Carens is gearing up for a mid-cycle update with test mules of the facelift having already been spotted testing. Though the Kia Carens has been a global nameplate for over two decades, it entered the Indian market just a few years ago and quickly became a success for the brand in the midsize MPV space. It even received a model year variant rejig recently.

The refreshed Kia Carens is anticipated to launch in India in the second half of 2025, bringing updated styling and enhanced features. Additionally, Kia is working on an electric RV, which is expected to debut either later this year or in 2026. Judging by the spy images, we do expect an evolutionary approach to the new design.

The 2025 Kia Carens will get a redesigned LED headlamp cluster connected by a sleek LED light bar, paired with a new grille featuring different inserts. The front and rear bumpers have been reworked for a more appealing stance along with a set of newly designed two-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, C-shaped LED tail lamps, linked by a light bar, take cues from the latest Kia models’ styling approaches.

Also Read: 2025 Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts In India, Bookings Open

The 2025 Kia Carens will stick to its familiar dimensions while subtly evolving its design. Kia may bring in new exterior shades, fresh upholstery and different trim levels to elevate the cabin’s ambience. While much of the current feature set will carry over, some notable additions such as a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS will be among the highlights.

The powertrain options for the 2025 Kia Carens will include two petrol and one diesel engine. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine generates 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque while the 1.5-litre diesel engine delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. For those seeking more power, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine produces 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque.

Also Read: 2025 Kia Sonet, Seltos & Carens Launched – Prices Start At Rs. 8 Lakh

Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.