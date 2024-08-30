Kia Carens EV To Launch Next Year In India – What We Know So Far

Kia is currently working on two localised EVs for India as one will be based on the Carens and the other on the upcoming Syros

Kia has already been working on two new electric vehicles for the Indian market – one is an electric RV and the other is a volume-based EV. At Kia’s Investor Day 2024 a few months ago, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia, confirmed the development of these models. On October 3, Kia is preparing to launch the EV9 flagship electric 7-seater SUV in India.

It will be brought into the country via CBU route and expect the 4WD GT-Line trim capable of close to 450 km claimed range to be the sole offering. The South Korean auto major will bring in as many as six new models by 2026 across the globe through its ‘EV’ series and capitalising on the burgeoning EV space in India, two region-specific models are in the pipeline.

Upon arrival, the Carens-based electric RV will more likely be the first of its kind as the BYD e6, which is due a facelift in the form of the M6, is positioned a segment above. The company is also developing the facelifted version of the ICE Carens. It has been spotted testing in India as well as abroad and is expected to go on sale by the middle of 2025.

Also Read: 2025 Kia EV9 Launched In Korea At Rs. 46 Lakh, India Launch On Oct 3

Thus, we can expect the Kia Carens EV to arrive in the second half of next year. Compared to the regular model, it could get additional features and technologies while boasting a different-looking exterior to emphasise its EV credentials. While no technical specifications are known yet, the electrified MPV could come with a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.

The equipment list will feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, in-car connected tech, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags as standard, wireless smartphone charger, a fully digital instrument console, ventilated seats and use of sustainable materials inside the cabin to underline its eco-friendly nature.

Also Read: 10+ Upcoming Electric Cars Worth The Wait – Maruti, Kia, Tata, Mahindra

Kia also has a new compact SUV in the works. It could be dubbed the Syros and will be positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s domestic lineup. We do expect the other EV bound for India to be based on the Syros.