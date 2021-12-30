Kia Carens Bookings To Commence On January 14 – Official

Kia’s upcoming MPV, the Carens, will go on sale with three engine options, along with a choice between six or seven seats

Kia India is all set to launch its fourth product for the Indian market – Carens – on 14 January 2022. The South Korean manufacturer will commence bookings for it on the same day. Kia Carens MPV was unveiled on 16 December 2021, and it is officially referred to as a ‘Recreational Vehicle’ by the brand.

The Carens is a midsize MPV with a sharp and handsome design. At the front, it gets a pair of vertically split LED headlamps and a sporty front bumper. The side profile of this upcoming Kia car has an SUV-ish appeal, thanks to the flat bonnet, thick plastic cladding near the bottom, and beautiful alloy wheels. The Carens also sports a pair of roof rails and body-coloured ORVMs (with integrated turn indicators).

At the rear, the MPV gets a pair of wraparound taillights, joined together by an LED strip. The rear bumper also looks quite sporty, and the Carens gets a healthy dose of chrome embellishments on the bumpers (front and rear), door handles, and window sills. The interior of the vehicle has a unique design, which looks and feel quite premium.

The equipment list of the Carens is quite impressive, consisting of a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), automatic climate control (with touch controls), an 8-speaker Bose audio system, electric sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, air purifier, etc.

There are plenty of safety features on offer too, like ABS, ESC, hill-start assist, disc brakes on all wheels, tyre pressure monitor, six airbags, etc. Kia Carens will be available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations, with electric one-touch tumble feature for the second row, which will ease ingress/egress into the third row.

Kia Carens will be available with three engine choices – a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Transmission options consist of a 6-speed MT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT. The MPV is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and upon launch, it will rival Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki XL6.