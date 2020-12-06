Kia Cadenza Facelift Imagined With New Logo Based On Spy Shots

The Kia Cadenza facelift is expected to be launched in South Korea some time next year, however, the United States will have to wait till at least early 2022 for the updated sedan

The second generation Kia Cadenza (also known as K7 in South Korea) was released back in 2016, and a facelift for the sedan was revealed in its home country in June last year. In the United States, the updated Cadenza was revealed at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show earlier this year.

However, it looks like Kia is readying another refresh for the mid-size sedan. While the car hasn’t been spied on test in the United States, there have been numerous spottings of the test car in Kia’s home country. A few of them have been spotted wearing heavy camouflage, which suggests that Kia could introduce some noteworthy changes for the car.

Based on the spy shots, the Cadenza facelift has been rendered by 갓차, with a video uploaded on their YouTube channel. Kia Motors is currently in the process of a major transformation globally, which involves introducing a new logo as well as revamping its existing products.

Hence, the Cadenza is expected to bear the new Kia logo, which the rendering also sports. Apart from that, the grille has grown in size, and looks much bigger than before. The new mesh pattern gives the car a more premium look and makes it more aggressive. The headlights have been redesigned, while the LED DRLs are integrated directly into the bumper.

The lower section of the bumper is completely redesigned, and makes the sedan look sporty. The dual-tone alloy wheels compliment the overall classy appeal of the Cadenza. The car has been imagined in a range of paint schemes.

It should be noted that Kia is yet to reveal plans about the Cadenza facelift, but the updated car is expected to be launched in South Korea at some point next year. However, the United States will have to wait till at least early 2022. No mechanical details are available as of yet, but the US-spec car is expected to retain its 3.3-liter V6 engine producing 290 horsepower.