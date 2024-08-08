Kia Becomes Fastest Car Brand To Reach 1 Million Unit Sales Milestone In India

Kia has reached the one million sales milestone in just 59 months since its domestic market debut; over 2.6 lakh units exported to over 100 countries as well

Kia India has reached a significant milestone by selling 1 million units in the domestic market. This achievement comes just 59 months after the company began its operations in India. The midsize SUV, Kia Seltos, has played a crucial role in driving this success, contributing over 48 per cent to the total domestic sales. Following the Seltos, the Sonet and Carens models account for 34 per cent and 16 per cent of Kia India’s overall dispatches respectively.

Introduced in 2019, the brand has reaped the benefits of consistently expanding its product lineup as well as dealer outlets across the country. The brand has also challenged the notion that India is solely a cost-conscious market, with 42 per cent of its sales coming from top trims. Additionally, Kia has played a key role in increasing the adoption of automatic transmissions.

The South Korean auto major currently provides three types of automatic transmissions (IVT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT) which together account for 32 per cent of its overall sales. In 2020, Kia introduced the iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) with the Sonet, which now makes up 15 per cent of the brand’s local dispatches. The company’s current petrol-to-diesel sales ratio stands at 59 per cent to 41 per cent.

Also Read: New-Gen Kia Carnival Arriving This Festive Season – All Know Details

Speaking on the new milestone, Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “We have been achieving milestones constantly since our launch in record time. These milestones become even more important when you face diversity at every step of this country and competition from legacy players with more than a decade of experience. Achieving 1 million domestic sales is a testament to our continued focus on the Indian market and the need gap of the Indian customers. My heartfelt thanks to all our customers who have shown trust in our brand and made us one of the most loved carmakers in the country.”

Kia India began with an annual sales volume of 45,226 units in 2019, which saw substantial growth over the years, reaching 140,505 units in 2020, 1,81,583 units in 2021, and 2,54,556 units in 2022. In 2023, the company further strengthened its market presence with annual sales of 2,55,000 units. So far in 2024, Kia has sold nearly 1.5 lakh units in the Indian market within the first seven months.

Also Read: Upcoming 8 Electric Cars Worth The Wait – Maruti, Tata, Mahindra, Kia

Kia has established a widespread network of 588 touchpoints across 256 cities. Beyond the domestic market, India serves as an essential export hub for Kia Corporation, with Kia India having dispatched over 2.6 lakh units to more than 100 international markets. Combining domestic and overseas dispatches, the cumulative sales have nearly reached 1.3 million units.