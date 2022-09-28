Kia August 2022 Sales Analysis – Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, Carens, EV6

Kia posted 22,322 unit sales in the month of August 2022 against 16,750 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 33.3 per cent

Kia India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 22,322 unit sales in the month of August 2022 against 16,750 units during the same period last year with a healthy YoY volume increase of 33.3 per cent. This, when compared to the same period the previous month with 22,022 units, an MoM sales growth of 1.4 per cent, was seen.

The South Korean auto major managed to record a total of 6.8 per cent market share last month against 6.5 per cent with a gain of 0.3 per cent. Kia finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra, and ahead of Toyota, Honda, Renault, Skoda, MG, Nissan, VW, etc.

The Seltos continued to be the most sold model for the brand as 8,652 units were registered last month against 8,619 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a near-flat growth. The midsize SUV has played second fiddle to the Hyundai Creta and it has been impressive ever since it was introduced as the first model from Kia for India back in 2019.

Kia Models (YoY) August 2022 Sales August 2021 Sales 1. Kia Seltos 8,652 8,619 2. Kia Sonet (1%) 7,838 7,752 3. Kia Carens 5,558 – 4. Kia Carnival (-28%) 274 379 5. Kia EV6 0 0

The Seltos had already received a facelift in the international markets and it could be brought to India sometime next year with exterior changes and the addition of new features. The Sonet finished in the second position with 7,838 unit sales last month against 7,752 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 1 per cent.

The Kia Carens was launched earlier this year and it has been garnering good sales tally. Last month, 5,558 units of the MPV were sold in India. It is available in an expansive range and carries competitive pricing with loaded features. The Carnival finished in the fourth position with 274 units against 379 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 28 per cent.

The new generation Carnival is expected to make its local debut next year as well and the EV6 electric crossover has been sold out for India right now.