Kawasaki Z650RS (RE 650 Rival) Revealed; India Launch Next Year

Kawasaki Z650RS is powered by a 649 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 67.3 bhp at 6,700 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,000 rpm

Kawasaki has unveiled the all-new Z650RS neo-retro motorcycle and it has plenty in common with the Ninja 650 and Z650. The middleweight model is expected to reach the Indian market sometime next year and it could compete against Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 but will likely be positioned at a higher premium considering the prices of the other 650 models in India.

The Kawasaki Z650RS takes design inspiration from the Z900RS and it features a stylish retro appeal. It boasts round shaped headlamp with chrome surrounds, circular rearview mirrors, flat seat finish, underbelly exhaust system, split-spoke wheels, dual-pod semi-digital instrument cluster with an LCD screen sitting in the middle.

The middleweight motorcycle also has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, LED lighting system all around, and so on. For Europe, the Kawasaki Z650RS comes with three paint schemes namely Candy Emerald Green, Metallic Moondust Gray/Ebony and Metallic Spark Black. Evoking the vintage models, the Candy Emerald Green colour features golden coloured alloy wheels.

In the other two paint schemes, black coloured wheels are provided and the body graphics are also different slightly in each colour choice. Other highlights are a dual-channel ABS system, as well as a slipper and assist clutch, upright handlebar positioning, slightly rearward set footpegs and so on.

As for the performance, the same 649 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 67.3 bhp at 6,700 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission. In Comparison, the RE 650 Twins develop around 20 bhp lesser power and 12 Nm lesser torque.

Other hardware details are 41 mm telescopic front forks, horizontal backlink monoshock rear, 300 mm twin rotors with dual-piston front callipers, and 220 mm single disc brake with a single-piston rear calliper. The motorcycle tips the weighing scale at 187 kilograms and it has a seat height of 820 mm. It will be interesting to see how Kawasaki prices this model but we do expect it to be more premium than the 650 Twins.