Kawasaki Z400 RS In the Works, Likely India-Bound

As per reports from Japan, Kawasaki is planning to expand its retro-style motorcycle range with the addition of Z400 RS in the future

In September this year, Kawasaki globally debuted the Z650 RS, which then made its way to the Indian market last month. News reports from the land of the rising sun have stated that Kawasaki is already working on a more affordable version – Z400 RS – which is expected to arrive in 2022 or 2023.

In recent times, buyers all over the world have been showing a lot of interest in retro-style motorcycles. As such, it makes sense for Kawasaki to lower the price point of its ‘Z RS’ lineup, thus making it more accessible. In price-sensitive markets like India, the addition of a more affordable model would be especially helpful in expanding the potential buyer base.

It should be noted that these details haven’t been officially confirmed by the manufacturer. However, the source of this speculation – Young Machines – has been known to offer reliable information in the past, and they’ve even featured a rendered photograph of the Z400 RS in their latest issue. Of course, the design of the motorcycle is identical to the Z650 RS, with a round LED headlamp, curvy fuel tank, single-piece seat, golden-finished alloy wheels, and an underbelly exhaust.

The Z400 RS is expected to be powered by the same engine as Kawasaki Z400 and Ninja 400. This would be a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, capable of generating a peak power of around 48 PS and a maximum torque of 38 Nm, mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

The chassis and suspension would also be the same as its other 400 siblings, along with the braking system. The riding position would be upright and relaxed, similar to the Z650 RS, with emphasis on comfort instead of sportiness. The single-piece handlebar will be set slightly high, while the footpegs will be positioned slightly forward.

Kawasaki Z400 RS will also make its way to the Indian market, as retro-style motorcycles are extremely popular here. It will likely be priced somewhere around the Rs. 5 lakh mark (ex-showroom), and its closest rival here would be the way-more-affordable Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.