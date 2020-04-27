Kawasaki Z125 Pro Transformed Into A Fully-Faired Ninja H2 Look-Alike

Sahil Kukreja
Kawasaki Z125 Pro Transformed into Ninja-5

The modified Z125 pro motorcycle has been dubbed ‘h2’, and it will be sold as a complete motorcycle unlike the usual aftermarket kits available in the market

A Kawasaki dealership in Japan has gone all the way to transform a Z125 Pro naked street-fighter into a fully-faired sports bike, at least visually. The customised motorcycle has been pictured alongside a Ninja H2, and it looks like a miniature version of the latter. The Pleasure MC Kawasaki dealership of Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, is calling the modified bike ‘h2’, with a small h.

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 is powered by a 998 cc in-line four-cylinder supercharged motor that belts out an astonishing 231 PS of maximum power along with 141 Nm of peak torque, and the said motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. These numbers make it one of the fastest road-legal motorcycles in the entire world.

On the other hand, the Z125 Pro is a tiny 125 cc ‘mini naked’ streetfighter motorcycle that has been equipped with a 4-stroke, 1 cylinder, SOHC, 2-valve, air-cooled motor that makes 9 PS of power and 9.6 Nm torque. The Z125 Pro is one of the most affordable motorcycle that Kawasaki retails globally.

Kawasaki Z125 Pro Transformed into Ninja-1

In order to transform the Z125 Pro into a Ninja H2, over 40 custom-made one of a kind fibreglass part have been used. In order to achieve the look, the Z125 Pro has been equipped with a similar front fairing as the Ninja H2, as well as the tiny winglets.

Also included is the three-piece rear seat cowl, along with a faux supercharger and a pair of exhaust outlets that mimic the unit seen on the hypersport racer it is supposed to resemble.

Kawasaki Z125 Pro Transformed into Ninja-2

The aforementioned kit is not being offered as an aftermarket kit that can be equipped on to the bike later. Instead, it will be sold only as a complete h2 motorcycle, for which Pleasure MC is asking 1,250,000 yen (without taxes). In Indian currency, this amount translates to about Rs 8.91 lakh. You can also get a custom paint job for an additional 200,000 yen (Rs 1.42 lakh).