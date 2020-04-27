Kawasaki Z125 Pro Transformed Into A Fully-Faired Ninja H2 Look-Alike

The modified Z125 pro motorcycle has been dubbed ‘h2’, and it will be sold as a complete motorcycle unlike the usual aftermarket kits available in the market

A Kawasaki dealership in Japan has gone all the way to transform a Z125 Pro naked street-fighter into a fully-faired sports bike, at least visually. The customised motorcycle has been pictured alongside a Ninja H2, and it looks like a miniature version of the latter. The Pleasure MC Kawasaki dealership of Nisshin, Aichi Prefecture, is calling the modified bike ‘h2’, with a small h.

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 is powered by a 998 cc in-line four-cylinder supercharged motor that belts out an astonishing 231 PS of maximum power along with 141 Nm of peak torque, and the said motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. These numbers make it one of the fastest road-legal motorcycles in the entire world.

On the other hand, the Z125 Pro is a tiny 125 cc ‘mini naked’ streetfighter motorcycle that has been equipped with a 4-stroke, 1 cylinder, SOHC, 2-valve, air-cooled motor that makes 9 PS of power and 9.6 Nm torque. The Z125 Pro is one of the most affordable motorcycle that Kawasaki retails globally.

In order to transform the Z125 Pro into a Ninja H2, over 40 custom-made one of a kind fibreglass part have been used. In order to achieve the look, the Z125 Pro has been equipped with a similar front fairing as the Ninja H2, as well as the tiny winglets.

Also included is the three-piece rear seat cowl, along with a faux supercharger and a pair of exhaust outlets that mimic the unit seen on the hypersport racer it is supposed to resemble.

The aforementioned kit is not being offered as an aftermarket kit that can be equipped on to the bike later. Instead, it will be sold only as a complete h2 motorcycle, for which Pleasure MC is asking 1,250,000 yen (without taxes). In Indian currency, this amount translates to about Rs 8.91 lakh. You can also get a custom paint job for an additional 200,000 yen (Rs 1.42 lakh).